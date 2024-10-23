Who Is Matt Wallace's Caddie?
Matt Wallace has had several caddies in recent years, but his latest is Jamie Lane - here's what we know about him
Matt Wallace's professional career came to life in 2017 and 2018 with four DP World Tour wins, and during that time, his caddie was David McNeilly.
However, after a T27 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in 2019, the pair split, with the parting of the ways arriving months after a controversy at that year's BMW International Open, when Wallace appeared to verbally abuse the Ulsterman.
Wallace turned to Phil 'Wobbly' Morbey following the split, but in 2020, he and McNeilly reunited, with Wallace explaining to Golf Monthly: "I've got Dave back as well, which is massive for me because it feels like we had one go.
"We've learnt from that and now we're moving forward to win these big tournaments so I really want to win a Major for Dave before he signs off somewhere down the line."
Once again, though, the working relationship didn't last, and eventually he linked up with Sam Bernard. Wallace.
In 2023, Wallace was once again involved in a controversy, this time at the Valspar Championship, where he and Bernard got into a heated spat, although the Frenchman helped Wallace claim his maiden PGA Tour win in the next tournament, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The working relationship continued for several more months until Wallace started working with his most recent bagman, Jamie Lane, who had previously enjoyed success with players including Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger, including DP numerous World Tour victories.
Lane, who is also a close friend of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, appears to have helped Wallace with the psychological side of his game.
At the 2024 Mexico Open, Wallace explained Lane had got him to imagine he was four-over before the tournament began. He explained: "We kind of came up with a system of like starting over par so we’ve already played one round, right?”
“To make the cut, you’ve got to get yourself into it. So yesterday was four over, and we managed to shoot one under, which is five under, and today it was three over.”
Whatever methods the two employ, it is definitely working. Wallace followed up a T33 at that event with several more top-10s in 2024, including victory at the Omega European Masters, his fifth on the DP World Tour and first for more than six years.
