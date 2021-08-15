The final round of the Wyndham Championship produced a drama-filled day, as Chesson Hadley overtook Justin Rose to snatch the 125th position in the FedEx Cup standings.

Chesson Hadley Makes Final FedEx Cup Spot After Hugely Dramatic Conclusion

With the top-125 advancing to the playoffs, the Wyndham Championship was the last event where players could make a push for the final placings, so it promised to be an exciting day.

It wasn’t just at the top of the leaderboard where we saw drama on Sunday, as Justin Rose three-putted the 18th hole to drop to 126th in the FedEx Cup standings.

What’s even more remarkable is who replaced Rose in the 125th spot. Step forward American, Chesson Hadley, who, only a few hours earlier, had produced an eight-under-par round of 62 to jump nearly 40 places up the leaderboard.

In that stunning round, Hadley achieved his first ever hole in one. We aren’t talking professional hole in one; no, we are talking about his first hole in one in his lifetime.

Playing the par-3 16th, the 34-year-old put his approach several feet past the pin, with the gathering slope looping it back and into the bottom of the cup, sparking massive celebrations.

Hadley, who started 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings, was playing for his future on the PGA Tour, and a back nine of 29 has secured his place in the playoffs.

Watch Rose’ missed putt and Hadley’s incredibly emotional interview below:

It would be dismay for Rose, on the other hand, with his three-putt at the last costing him a place in the playoffs that start next week at the Northern Trust.

The Englishman has endured a poor season by his high standards, with only three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year.

Related: Justin Rose Opens Up On Potential Ryder Cup Wildcard Pick

Now out of the playoffs, his attention will obviously turn to the European Tour, and securing a possible spot on Padraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team.