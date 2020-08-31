A European Tour and star in the making, lets take a look inside the bag of the young Dane.

Rasmus Hojgaard What’s In The Bag?

Teenager Rasmus Hojgaard became the first player born in the 2000s to win on the European Tour in 2019 thanks to a victory at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. He then collecetd his 2nd win at the 2020 UK Championship too.

What clubs does the star of the future put into the bag each week on Tour? Lets dive in.

Hojgaard signed with TaylorMade around the time he and his brother Nicolai turned professional at the beginning of 2019, and as a result they both play full bags of TaylorMade clubs.

At the top of the bag he uses a TaylorMade M5 driver along with newer SIM2 models for his three-wood and hybrid.

Shifting to the irons he has switched from the TaylorMade P7MC’s to the P7MB’s. All of these are fitted with KBS C-Taper 125 X shafts.

He then has three TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively. All of these are fitted with KBS Tour Black S shafts.

His putter recently switched from a TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3 model, to a TaylorMade Spider Black with no sightline.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade TP5 ball and wears Adidas shoes.

Driver: TaylorMade M5, 9 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 65 TX shaft

Three-Wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 15 degrees with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM2, 19 degrees with an Aldila Rogue Black 95 X shaft

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P7MB all fitted with KBS C-Taper 125 X shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe, (50, 56 and 60 degrees), all fitted KBS Tour Black S shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5