Bryson DeChambeau had already flown back to Dallas thinking he had missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. However, the American had in fact made it to the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau Makes Cut After Leaving Wells Fargo Championship

Bryson DeChambeau had shot a second round 74 on Friday, leaving him at two-over-par for the tournament.

After his round had finished, the US Open champion left the Wells Fargo Championship thinking that he had missed the cut, thus he returned home to Dallas.

But, as the afternoon wore on, the wind would strengthen, with the cut mark moving to two-over-par, the number that DeChambeau posted.

The American, who was now working out at his gym in Dallas, would need to return to Quail Hollow for his 8.10am tee time.

Posting on his Instagram story, DeChambeau said: “Headed back to Dallas to get a quick workout in. . . see ya tomorrow Charlotte.”

The story made one user comment: “So he flew all the way back to Dallas to workout instead of finding a gym there?”

The remark was replied to by DeChambeau, who said: “@ken_furphy lol no I thought I missed the cut.”

There have been a few occasions where this type of incident has occurred. In 2019, Champions Tour pro Tom Gillis flew home thinking he had missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship, only to realise he made it by the time he landed.

DeChambeau will now take the two and a half hour flight back to Charlotte, where he will see out the remainder of the tournament.