It's another huge week on the PGA Tour as Bay Hill hosts the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour returns to Bay Hill in Orlando this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tyrrell Hatton defends the title he won last year, with 2018 winner Rory McIlroy the tournament favourite.

We’re on a good run with a winner and two each way picks in the last two weeks, so who are we going for this time out?

Also if you want to add to the excitement further you can play weekly Fantasy golf games through Zweeler. On the website you can pick players and win money every week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players.

If this fun game interests you then sign up now!

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker