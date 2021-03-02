It's another huge week on the PGA Tour as Bay Hill hosts the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021
The PGA Tour returns to Bay Hill in Orlando this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Tyrrell Hatton defends the title he won last year, with 2018 winner Rory McIlroy the tournament favourite.
We’re on a good run with a winner and two each way picks in the last two weeks, so who are we going for this time out?
Viktor Hovland 4 points each way at 12/1 with Bet365
The Norwegian came very close to winning last week and was left to rue a quadruple-bogey on the 9th hole in his second round. Hovland’s last seven starts are: 1, T3, T31, T2, T6, T5, T2. Do I need to say any more?
Francesco Molinari 3 points each way at 28/1 with 888Sport
The 2019 champion returns to a happy hunting ground this week off the back of three top 10s in his last four starts. We’d love to see Molinari back on the Ryder Cup side this year after going 5 for 5 in 2018 – let’s hope he can get back to his best. He certainly looks like he’s on the right tracks.
Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365
I was really impressed with the American at The Concession last week where he finished up in T2nd. Looks far too tempting at these odds despite no real historic form at Bay Hill. As well as his T2nd at the WGC, he has also had a T5 and a T7 in his last six starts. He hasn’t won since 2017 so is surely due a W very soon.
Ian Poulter 1 point each way at 100/1 with 888Sport
Another player overdue a victory is Ian Poulter, whose last win came at the Houston Open…in a Ryder Cup year. Poults missed cuts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to start 2021 but has had two much better results since. Last week he tweeted that he made some tweaks that “felt better,” and also that his game was close. He’d love to win this event being an Orlando resident, too.
The event is the second of a four week stretch in Florida ahead of next week’s huge Players Championship.
