Annika Sorenstam To Return To The LPGA Tour

Annika Sorenstam was the best female golfer of her generation and is one of the best of all-time.

The Swede, a 10-time Major winner with 94 professional victories, retired back in 2008 to start a family.

13 years on and she still tops the LPGA Tour’s career money list by more than $2m, having played 187 fewer events than second-placed Karrie Webb.

Well, later this month we’ll get the chance to see her back in action as she gets ready to return to LPGA Tour.

She’s not officially ‘coming back’ or coming out of retirement, she is simply playing in an event at her home course.

Sorenstam lives at Lake Nona Golf Club in Florida, which hosts the Gainbridge LPGA between 25th-28th February.

The 50-year-old told the Golf Channel that her children and members of the club urged her to play in the event, which is hosted on the course that her garden backs out onto.

“It is literally in our backyard,” Sorenstam told the Golf Channel after taking one of the four Hall of Famer spots.

“We look at the 16th hole and our kids and lots of members have urged me to play. I thought, why not?

“I need to practice. If the tournament wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be playing.”

Sorenstam was in the news recently after controversially accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump a day after the US Capitol riots.

“I’m not one to second guess and as you know it was supposed to be in March 2020 and looking back on it it’s just really all about the people who have received it through history,” she said afterwards.

“So I don’t want to spend any energy looking back, I like to spend energy looking forward, continue to open doors, create opportunities for the young girls around the world.

“I share the sadness and the fear with everyone. What happened at the Capitol, it’s a dark day in America’s history.

“Again, looking back I don’t second guess and I like to look forward, not spend energy on what could have been.

“It’s all about opening doors, that’s one thing I’ve learnt. I’ve heard from a lot of people, you can imagine a lot of opinions, a lot of comments and I hear clearly what those people say.

“I know they see it differently but I listen and I embrace them all.”

