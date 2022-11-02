Toto Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
Ayaka Furue is one of 19 of the world's top 50 players competing at Seta Golf Club
With only three tournaments to play in the LPGA Tour season it arrives in Japan for the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.
The tournament was not in the LPGA Tour schedule either last year or in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return has encouraged a strong field to participate including 19 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. Among those are Atthaya Thitikul, who begins the tournament having been crowned the second youngest World No.1 following her finish of sixth in last month's BMW Ladies Championship.
Two more players in the world's top 10 also appear - World No.5 Minjee Lee and World No.9 Nasa Hataoka. Other names to look out for include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and World No.22 Ayaka Furue.
Despite being absent from the LPGA Tour schedule for the last two years, the event was still played on the JLPGA Tour. That means there are two defending champions - 2019 LPGA winner Ai Suzuki and Furue, who won the event last year on the regular season of the JPLGA Tour. Both players will have the backing of the local crowd as they attempt to replicate those feats.
A further trio of former champions, three-time winner Jiyai Shin, 2018 winner Hataoka and Momoko Ueda, who has won the tournament twice, are also in the field. Meanwhile, 2019 Women's British Open winner and Jiyai Shin, who won the Major in 2008 and 2012, also play.
The 78-player field comprises 42 players from the LPGA Tour and 36 from the JLPGA Tour, which co-sanctions the tournament. There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Toto Japan Classic.
Toto Japan Classic 2022 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$182,538
|3rd
|$132,418
|4th
|$102,436
|5th
|$82,450
|6th
|$67,458
|7th
|$56,465
|8th
|$49,470
|9th
|$44,473
|10th
|$40,475
|11th
|$37,476
|12th
|$34,978
|13th
|$32,779
|14th
|$30,781
|15th
|$28,981
|16th
|$27,382
|17th
|$25,984
|18th
|$24,785
|19th
|$23,786
|20th
|$22,985
|21st
|$22,187
|22nd
|$21,386
|23rd
|$20,588
|24th
|$19,788
|25th
|$19,088
|26th
|$18,390
|27th
|$17,688
|28th
|$16,989
|29th
|$16,290
|30th
|$15,690
|31st
|$15,090
|32nd
|$14,491
|33rd
|$13,891
|34th
|$13,291
|35th
|$12,792
|36th
|$12,292
|37th
|$11,794
|38th
|$11,293
|39th
|$10,792
|40th
|$10,393
|41st
|$9,994
|42nd
|$9,595
|43rd
|$9,194
|44th
|$8,794
|45th
|$8,494
|46th
|$8,195
|47th
|$7,895
|48th
|$7,595
|49th
|$7,295
|50th
|$6,995
|51st
|$6,796
|52nd
|$6,596
|53rd
|$6,395
|54th
|$6,197
|55th
|$5,996
|56th
|$5,796
|57th
|$5,597
|58th
|$5,396
|59th
|$5,198
|60th
|$4,997
|61st
|$4,898
|62nd
|$4,796
|63rd
|$4,697
|64th
|$4,598
|65th
|$4,496
|66th
|$4,397
|67th
|$4,298
|68th
|$4,197
|69th
|$4,097
|70th
|$3,998
|71st
|$3,948
|72nd
|$3,897
|73rd
|$3,847
|74th
|$3,798
|75th
|$3,752
|76th
|$3,704
|77th
|$3,657
|78th
|$3,610
Toto Japan Classic 2022 Field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Serena Aoki
- Seon Woo Bae
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Daniela Darquea
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Maria Fassi
- Saiki Fujita
- Mami Fukuda
- Ayaka Furue
- Miyu Goto
- Linn Grant
- Mina Harigae
- Morita Haruka
- Nasa Hataoka
- Esther Henseleit
- Kotone Hori
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ah-Reum Hwang
- Mone Inami
- Chisato Iwai
- Mi Jeong Jeon
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Erika Kikuchi
- Ayako Kimura
- Sakura Koiwai
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- MinYoung2 Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Mika Mikashima
- Kana Nagai
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Mao Nozawa
- Momoko Osato
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Pauline Roussin
- Mao Saigo
- Shuri Sakuma
- Shoko Sasaki
- Yuka Saso
- Miyu Sato
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Nana Suganuma
- Ai Suzuki
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Momoko Ueda
- Nozomi Uetake
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Ayaka Watanabe
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Miyu Yamashita
- Angel Yin
- Yuri Yoshida
Who Is Playing In The 2022 Toto Japan Classic?
New World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul is the standout name in the field for the 2022 tournament. Other high-profile players competing include World No.5 Minjee Lee, World No.9 Nasa Hataoka, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and 2021 champion Ayaka Furue.
What Is The Purse For The 2022 Toto Japan Classic?
Players will compete for a $2m purse in this year's tournament at Seta Golf Club. The winner will earn $300,000 while the runner-up will take home $182,538.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
