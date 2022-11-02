Toto Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With only three tournaments to play in the LPGA Tour season it arrives in Japan for the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.

The tournament was not in the LPGA Tour schedule either last year or in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return has encouraged a strong field to participate including 19 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. Among those are Atthaya Thitikul, who begins the tournament having been crowned the second youngest World No.1 following her finish of sixth in last month's BMW Ladies Championship.

Two more players in the world's top 10 also appear - World No.5 Minjee Lee and World No.9 Nasa Hataoka. Other names to look out for include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and World No.22 Ayaka Furue.

Despite being absent from the LPGA Tour schedule for the last two years, the event was still played on the JLPGA Tour. That means there are two defending champions - 2019 LPGA winner Ai Suzuki and Furue, who won the event last year on the regular season of the JPLGA Tour. Both players will have the backing of the local crowd as they attempt to replicate those feats.

A further trio of former champions, three-time winner Jiyai Shin, 2018 winner Hataoka and Momoko Ueda, who has won the tournament twice, are also in the field. Meanwhile, 2019 Women's British Open winner and Jiyai Shin, who won the Major in 2008 and 2012, also play.

The 78-player field comprises 42 players from the LPGA Tour and 36 from the JLPGA Tour, which co-sanctions the tournament. There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Toto Japan Classic.

Toto Japan Classic 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $182,538 3rd $132,418 4th $102,436 5th $82,450 6th $67,458 7th $56,465 8th $49,470 9th $44,473 10th $40,475 11th $37,476 12th $34,978 13th $32,779 14th $30,781 15th $28,981 16th $27,382 17th $25,984 18th $24,785 19th $23,786 20th $22,985 21st $22,187 22nd $21,386 23rd $20,588 24th $19,788 25th $19,088 26th $18,390 27th $17,688 28th $16,989 29th $16,290 30th $15,690 31st $15,090 32nd $14,491 33rd $13,891 34th $13,291 35th $12,792 36th $12,292 37th $11,794 38th $11,293 39th $10,792 40th $10,393 41st $9,994 42nd $9,595 43rd $9,194 44th $8,794 45th $8,494 46th $8,195 47th $7,895 48th $7,595 49th $7,295 50th $6,995 51st $6,796 52nd $6,596 53rd $6,395 54th $6,197 55th $5,996 56th $5,796 57th $5,597 58th $5,396 59th $5,198 60th $4,997 61st $4,898 62nd $4,796 63rd $4,697 64th $4,598 65th $4,496 66th $4,397 67th $4,298 68th $4,197 69th $4,097 70th $3,998 71st $3,948 72nd $3,897 73rd $3,847 74th $3,798 75th $3,752 76th $3,704 77th $3,657 78th $3,610

Toto Japan Classic 2022 Field

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Serena Aoki

Seon Woo Bae

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Daniela Darquea

Gemma Dryburgh

Maria Fassi

Saiki Fujita

Mami Fukuda

Ayaka Furue

Miyu Goto

Linn Grant

Mina Harigae

Morita Haruka

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Kotone Hori

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ah-Reum Hwang

Mone Inami

Chisato Iwai

Mi Jeong Jeon

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Erika Kikuchi

Ayako Kimura

Sakura Koiwai

Stephanie Kyriacou

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

MinYoung2 Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Mika Mikashima

Kana Nagai

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Mao Nozawa

Momoko Osato

Pornanong Phatlum

Pauline Roussin

Mao Saigo

Shuri Sakuma

Shoko Sasaki

Yuka Saso

Miyu Sato

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Nana Suganuma

Ai Suzuki

Sayaka Takahashi

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Pei-Ying Tsai

Momoko Ueda

Nozomi Uetake

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Ayaka Watanabe

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Miyu Yamashita

Angel Yin

Yuri Yoshida

