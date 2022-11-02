Toto Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

Ayaka Furue is one of 19 of the world's top 50 players competing at Seta Golf Club

Ayaka Furue with the trophy after winning the 2021 Toto Japan Classic
With only three tournaments to play in the LPGA Tour season it arrives in Japan for the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club.

The tournament was not in the LPGA Tour schedule either last year or in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return has encouraged a strong field to participate including 19 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. Among those are Atthaya Thitikul, who begins the tournament having been crowned the second youngest World No.1 following her finish of sixth in last month's BMW Ladies Championship. 

Two more players in the world's top 10 also appear - World No.5 Minjee Lee and World No.9 Nasa Hataoka. Other names to look out for include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and World No.22 Ayaka Furue.

Despite being absent from the LPGA Tour schedule for the last two years, the event was still played on the JLPGA Tour. That means there are two defending champions - 2019 LPGA winner Ai Suzuki and Furue, who won the event last year on the regular season of the JPLGA Tour. Both players will have the backing of the local crowd as they attempt to replicate those feats.  

A further trio of former champions, three-time winner Jiyai Shin, 2018 winner Hataoka and Momoko Ueda, who has won the tournament twice, are also in the field. Meanwhile, 2019 Women's British Open winner and Jiyai Shin, who won the Major in 2008 and 2012, also play.

The 78-player field comprises 42 players from the LPGA Tour and 36 from the JLPGA Tour, which co-sanctions the tournament. There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000. 

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Toto Japan Classic.

Toto Japan Classic 2022 Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$182,538
3rd$132,418
4th$102,436
5th$82,450
6th$67,458
7th$56,465
8th$49,470
9th$44,473
10th$40,475
11th$37,476
12th$34,978
13th$32,779
14th$30,781
15th$28,981
16th$27,382
17th$25,984
18th$24,785
19th$23,786
20th$22,985
21st$22,187
22nd$21,386
23rd$20,588
24th$19,788
25th$19,088
26th$18,390
27th$17,688
28th$16,989
29th$16,290
30th$15,690
31st$15,090
32nd$14,491
33rd$13,891
34th$13,291
35th$12,792
36th$12,292
37th$11,794
38th$11,293
39th$10,792
40th$10,393
41st$9,994
42nd$9,595
43rd$9,194
44th$8,794
45th$8,494
46th$8,195
47th$7,895
48th$7,595
49th$7,295
50th$6,995
51st$6,796
52nd$6,596
53rd$6,395
54th$6,197
55th$5,996
56th$5,796
57th$5,597
58th$5,396
59th$5,198
60th$4,997
61st$4,898
62nd$4,796
63rd$4,697
64th$4,598
65th$4,496
66th$4,397
67th$4,298
68th$4,197
69th$4,097
70th$3,998
71st$3,948
72nd$3,897
73rd$3,847
74th$3,798
75th$3,752
76th$3,704
77th$3,657
78th$3,610

Toto Japan Classic 2022 Field

  • Marina Alex
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Serena Aoki
  • Seon Woo Bae
  • Matilda Castren
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Chella Choi
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Maria Fassi
  • Saiki Fujita
  • Mami Fukuda
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Miyu Goto
  • Linn Grant
  • Mina Harigae
  • Morita Haruka
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Kotone Hori
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Ah-Reum Hwang
  • Mone Inami
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Mi Jeong Jeon
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Minami Katsu
  • Erika Kikuchi
  • Ayako Kimura
  • Sakura Koiwai
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Minjee Lee
  • Alison Lee
  • MinYoung2 Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Mika Mikashima
  • Kana Nagai
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Mao Nozawa
  • Momoko Osato
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Mao Saigo
  • Shuri Sakuma
  • Shoko Sasaki
  • Yuka Saso
  • Miyu Sato
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jenny Shin
  • Jiyai Shin
  • Nana Suganuma
  • Ai Suzuki
  • Sayaka Takahashi
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Pei-Ying Tsai
  • Momoko Ueda
  • Nozomi Uetake
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Lilia Vu
  • Ayaka Watanabe
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Angel Yin
  • Yuri Yoshida

Who Is Playing In The 2022 Toto Japan Classic?

New World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul is the standout name in the field for the 2022 tournament. Other high-profile players competing include World No.5 Minjee Lee, World No.9 Nasa Hataoka, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and 2021 champion Ayaka Furue.

What Is The Purse For The 2022 Toto Japan Classic?

Players will compete for a $2m purse in this year's tournament at Seta Golf Club. The winner will earn $300,000 while the runner-up will take home $182,538. 

