'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session

Following a relatively subdued start to the 2024 Presidents Cup, this year's event at Royal Montreal has really caught fire - in part, thanks to one International team player.

Tom Kim has been at the centre of many a headline this week, not only thanks to his battling spirit on the course but also due to the fact he appears to have rubbed more than a few American opponents up the wrong way.

A couple of days after roaring in the ear of Scottie Scheffler and consequently causing an uncharacteristically emotional response from his close friend, Kim was involved in another controversial moment during Saturday's foursomes session.

The Korean - who lost one down to Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay alongside fellow countrymen Si Woo Kim - claims he heard someone from the US side "cursing at us" midway through the round as the tight contest continued to flip-flop back and forth.

In the end, Cantlay holed the winning putt on the 18th, just two holes after Si Woo Kim had performed Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration in response to chipping in on the 16th.

In response to a question regarding a long and emotional day on the course in the post-round press conference, Kim said: "I think the start of the round was definitely a little harder, but as it got towards the end, it got a little feisty out there. I could hear some players cursing at us.

"That part wasn't really -- I don't think there was good sportsmanship there. But it's all part of the fun. I understand it. So the U.S. Team definitely motivated us to go out there."

Speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis later in the day, Kim once again chose not to disclose the name or names of the people he felt were involved but did state that Schauffele and Cantlay - plus their caddies Austin Kaiser and Joe LaCava - were not involved.

Another Golf Channel correspondent, Rex Hoggard, said that the alleged incident was thought to have taken place on the 11th hole when "some members of the US contingent were being "very loud, very vocal" toward Tom Kim."

Continuing in his earlier press conference, Tom Kim said: “You see me out there throwing fist pumps and jumping on the green. It’s all part of it, I get it. I just don’t think there’s a need to look at someone and curse at them.

"I just don’t think there’s a need for it. I understand it. I don’t get hurt about it. My feelings don’t hurt at all. I hope there’s no negative comments. That’s not what I’m trying to do here.”

In response, Schauffele - who had watched his playing partner make the decisive stroke moments earlier - denied any involvement by himself or Cantlay.

He said: “I mean, I can speak for myself. I felt like Pat and I, we treated the Kims with the utmost respect. We’re trying to quiet the crowds down when they were hitting. Just go back on film… It was fair take, give and go.

“I have no clue if anyone was doing any of that. I don’t believe any of our guys would do something like that. So, I’m not sure what he was hearing.”

At the end of Saturday's sessions, the US lead 11-7 as a result of winning both the fourballs and foursomes 3-1. Jim Furyk's men were 5-0 up after day one before a historic fightback on Friday by Mike Weir's group levelled the scores.

There are 12 singles matches to come on Sunday, with Tom Kim out second against Sam Burns before Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in the third match. Schauffele plays Jason Day in Sunday's lead match.