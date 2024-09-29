'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session
Saturday's foursomes session featured more tension between the teams as Kim claimed he heard some inflammatory comments from the American sideline
Following a relatively subdued start to the 2024 Presidents Cup, this year's event at Royal Montreal has really caught fire - in part, thanks to one International team player.
Tom Kim has been at the centre of many a headline this week, not only thanks to his battling spirit on the course but also due to the fact he appears to have rubbed more than a few American opponents up the wrong way.
A couple of days after roaring in the ear of Scottie Scheffler and consequently causing an uncharacteristically emotional response from his close friend, Kim was involved in another controversial moment during Saturday's foursomes session.
The Korean - who lost one down to Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay alongside fellow countrymen Si Woo Kim - claims he heard someone from the US side "cursing at us" midway through the round as the tight contest continued to flip-flop back and forth.
In the end, Cantlay holed the winning putt on the 18th, just two holes after Si Woo Kim had performed Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration in response to chipping in on the 16th.
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! Si Woo Kim chips in from an impossible lie to win the hole! pic.twitter.com/8fxKNig54aSeptember 28, 2024
In response to a question regarding a long and emotional day on the course in the post-round press conference, Kim said: "I think the start of the round was definitely a little harder, but as it got towards the end, it got a little feisty out there. I could hear some players cursing at us.
"That part wasn't really -- I don't think there was good sportsmanship there. But it's all part of the fun. I understand it. So the U.S. Team definitely motivated us to go out there."
Speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis later in the day, Kim once again chose not to disclose the name or names of the people he felt were involved but did state that Schauffele and Cantlay - plus their caddies Austin Kaiser and Joe LaCava - were not involved.
Another Golf Channel correspondent, Rex Hoggard, said that the alleged incident was thought to have taken place on the 11th hole when "some members of the US contingent were being "very loud, very vocal" toward Tom Kim."
Continuing in his earlier press conference, Tom Kim said: “You see me out there throwing fist pumps and jumping on the green. It’s all part of it, I get it. I just don’t think there’s a need to look at someone and curse at them.
Tom Kim said players were cursing at him during his Saturday matches at the Presidents Cup.Xander Schauffele responded. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7ps5Edu3lLSeptember 29, 2024
"I just don’t think there’s a need for it. I understand it. I don’t get hurt about it. My feelings don’t hurt at all. I hope there’s no negative comments. That’s not what I’m trying to do here.”
In response, Schauffele - who had watched his playing partner make the decisive stroke moments earlier - denied any involvement by himself or Cantlay.
He said: “I mean, I can speak for myself. I felt like Pat and I, we treated the Kims with the utmost respect. We’re trying to quiet the crowds down when they were hitting. Just go back on film… It was fair take, give and go.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
“I have no clue if anyone was doing any of that. I don’t believe any of our guys would do something like that. So, I’m not sure what he was hearing.”
At the end of Saturday's sessions, the US lead 11-7 as a result of winning both the fourballs and foursomes 3-1. Jim Furyk's men were 5-0 up after day one before a historic fightback on Friday by Mike Weir's group levelled the scores.
There are 12 singles matches to come on Sunday, with Tom Kim out second against Sam Burns before Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in the third match. Schauffele plays Jason Day in Sunday's lead match.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches
Scottie Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in one of the standout matches in the all-important Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup
By Mike Hall Published
Which Players Are Undefeated At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
All 24 players have featured in the four pairs sessions and, with the Sunday singles to go, just one player remains undefeated going into the final round at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
