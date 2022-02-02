Tom Brady Retires - Nicklaus, DeChambeau And Spieth Pay Tribute To NFL GOAT

A host of big names from the golf world have paid tribute to legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who has announced his retirement from the game after 22 glittering seasons. Widely considered the best NFL player of all time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, who won seven Super Bowls, announced his decision on his Instagram page, stating that he “is not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.” Brady, an avid golfer, has many friends in the sport, and the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth have waxed lyrical about the American Football star’s achievements.

Nicklaus also chose Instagram to comment, stating: “I’m both happy and sad that Tom Brady is retiring, but Tom is doing so healthy and on his own terms. Tom Brady is the best that ever was! I wish Tom well and know he will continue to be successful in whatever he chooses to do.”

Modern-day stars of the game have also heaped plaudits on Brady. One of them, Bryson DeChambeau, beat Brady in the fourth edition of The Match at the Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont last year. He took to Twitter to declare: “Tom is the GOAT. It was such an honor to compete against him in Match IV. He has been an inspiration for so many across all sports and I wish Tom and his family nothing but the best. Congratulations @tombrady on such an amazing career. Enjoy this next chapter!”

Meanwhile, speaking before the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth said: “I was actually a bit surprised just because of the level that’s still playing at. Just the competitiveness that he has, like I feel like he’s got to find a hobby or something because he’ll go nuts sitting still.”

Spieth went on to make a touching comment about how his friendship with Brady has helped him, stating, “As far as our relationship, he’s not only somebody who has helped when things have been going really well for me, helped kind of boost that and give advice on how to continue to kind of push yourself forward when things are going really well. But he’s also one of a few phone calls I’ve gotten when things are really bad to be able to be somebody that can relate to the ups and downs of a career and kind of what he went through and giving his perspective.”