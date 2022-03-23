‘Tired Of Answering The Same Question Every Week’ - Rahm On Putting Woes

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm’s form has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks. Since the World No1’s last win in the US Open last June, he has had two missed cuts and finished The Players Championship tied for 55th, with his putting game under most scrutiny.

That focus on Rahm's putting intensified during the tournament at TPC Sawgrass, when he missed a 10-inch putt – the shortest of his PGA Tour career. Rahm blamed that miss on sweaty hands, but it’s not the only issue he’s had on the greens this year. He also struggled with his putter at times during both the Genesis Invitational and WM Phoenix Open. Rahm is competing in the WCG-Match Play this week, and speaking ahead of the tournament at Austin Country Club, the Spaniard didn't hide his frustration when the topic inevitably turned to his putting game.

“I’m kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week. When you’re No. 1 off the tee and top 10 in strokes gained approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20. It’s absolutely impossible unless I’m winning every single week by eight. Kind of how it goes. Is it as good as it could be? No, but I think it shows in the stats worse than it actually feels just because I’m hitting so many greens and hitting it so good. Again, I feel like I’ve said it a few times. It’s not as bad as it looks. It feels a lot better than it looks. Maybe I haven’t gotten the results yet, but I’m not worried about it.

Even if Rahm remains unconcerned about his putting, there’s little doubt that it will be under increasingly intense focus as The Masters approaches. In recent years, Rahm has shown great consistency at Augusta National, posting top 10 finishes in every tournament since 2018. Rahm's the favourite to claim the Green Jacket in 2022, but that will be a daunting task if his putting game's not at its best.