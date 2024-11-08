Tiger Woods Hints At New Golf Shoe Launch Shortly Before Possible Hero World Challenge Start

The 15-time Major winner's Sun Day Red brand has dropped a new teaser trailer ahead of launching its first golf shoe later this year

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand has released a new trailer on social media teasing its first pair of golf shoes for later this year.

In a 17-second clip shared by Sun Day Red, the silhouette of a golf shoe appears on a red background via a few different angles before the white rubber-spike sole comes into view alongside the Sun Day Red logo.

Towards the end of the clip, which was captioned: "In order to build the most high-performance classic golf shoe, you have to start from the ground up," a possible release date appears - 12.04.24.

Wednesday, December 4 is in the build-up to the Hero World Challenge, which suggests Woods may still harbor hopes of playing in less than three months after undergoing his sixth back surgery.

A leading specialist told Golf Monthly recently that this target would be just inside the recommended period for a full recovery in normal circumstances, but the 15-time Major champion may well be on track to tee it up in the exclusive 20-man field in The Bahamas.

If Woods is unable to play that week, it is likely he will still assume his hosting responsibilities at Albany Golf Course wearing his newly-launched shoes ahead of potentially playing alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship a couple of weeks later.

Taking place at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, the PNC Championship is only a two-day tournament where Woods would be allowed to use a cart.

The 2023 event was the final public appearance Woods made on a golf course wearing Nike clothing, going on to announce his split with the iconic brand in January 2024.

Around a month later, the 48-year-old confirmed he was launching a new brand - in association with TaylorMade - called Sun Day Red.

Since its inception, the company has offered a variety of clothes for men and women as well as a handful of different accessories including hats, gloves, golf-ball markers, towels, and umbrellas.

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red shoes

With Sun Day Red having been an online retailer only for the first several months of its existence, the first in-person pop-up store opened up at Pebble Beach in early-October.

Woods has been wearing a Sun Day Red shoe all year, but it is not known whether they are at all similar to the ones which will shortly be available for purchase or whether the 82-time PGA Tour winner has had a bespoke pair made.

December's inclusion of shoes to Sun Day Red's public portfolio will be welcome news to fans who have been quick to snap up many of the existing products already.

