How To Watch Every Tiger Woods Shot At The Genesis Invitational
Want to watch the 15-time Major winner this week at Riviera? We have all the information you need here.
We are sure you have heard, but Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) is returning to PGA Tour action this week at The Genesis Invitational, a tournament he actually hosts. The last time we saw him was at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, and before that The Open Championship in July 2022. In fact he hasn’t played a non-major on the PGA Tour schedule since the ZOZO Championship in October 2020.
As expected, his return has created a lot of hype around the event, and when you combine this with the strength of the field (23 of the world's top-25 are competing), as well as the high-calibre of Riviera Country Club, the tournament this week is must-see television. So how can you watch as much as possible and how can you see Tiger hit every shot? Well there is a simple way to do so below...
How to live stream Tiger Woods playing at The Genesis Invitational
Watch the PGA Tour with ESPN+
ESPN Plus is an excellent place to live stream the golf in the US. Not only do you get main feed coverage but there are also feeds with featured holes, featured groups, as well as marquee groups. Chances are, Woods will be in one of those groups so this way you can make sure you see him hit every single shot.
This service will be available not only for big events like The Genesis Invitational and Woods' return, but also for all four Majors that form the backbone of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar.
For the ultimate value, there's the Disney Plus bundle. Grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus package for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.
How to get the ESPN Plus bundle
ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $12.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, 31 seasons of The Simpsons, and all the Star Wars and Marvel movies. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.
Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $12.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ (opens in new tab) website direct and get a base subscription for just $9.99.
What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?
ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.
