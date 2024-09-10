Report: Tiger Woods Flies Into New York For PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Per ESPN, the 15-time Major winner is attending meetings with the PIF over the coming days alongside fellow PGA Tour policy board member Adam Scott and other representatives
PGA Tour representatives including Tiger Woods and Adam Scott are reportedly attending meetings in New York with officials from the Saudi Public Investment Fund that finances LIV Golf.
Per Mark Schlabach at ESPN, sources have confirmed that a meeting was being held on Tuesday, with more to follow in the coming days.
Further evidence of the meetings came from X flight tracking account radaratlas2, which, as first reported by ESPN, showed that planes owned by 15-time Major winner Woods, Saudi oil giant Aramco and the PGA Tour landed in New York on Monday.
🚨Tiger Woods's airplane #N517TW, Saudi Aramco's #N650XA, and PGA's Tour Air #N795HG all flew to the NYC area yesterday 9/9/24. Tiger's and Aramco's are both at Newark #KEWR and PGA's landed at Morristown #KMMU pic.twitter.com/rQyW7IBMaTSeptember 10, 2024
Progress on a potential deal between the two entities has been slow, with over 15 months now having passed since the news broke that negotiations had begun.
However, over the months, there have been signs of progress, albeit sporadically. In August last year, Woods joined the PGA Tour Policy Board in the wake of the talks beginning with PIF, while at March’s Players Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan revealed talks were “accelerating.”
Shortly after the TPC Sawgrass event, Woods flew into the Bahamas for talks, which he later described as “very engaged.”
In June, Woods then attended another meeting with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in New York along with fellow Policy Board member Scott, PGA Tour Enterprises Transaction Subcommittee chairman Joe Gorder, player liaison Joe Ogilvie and Strategic Sports Group principal John Henry. Former Policy Board member Rory McIlroy attended remotely. Afterwards, a statement from the subcommittee said “progress was made.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After another period of silence, Monahan then revealed before August’s Tour Championship that although talks were “complex,” things were still moving in the right direction.
He said: “When you look at where we are right now, we're in regular dialogue. We have the right people at the table with the right mindset. I see that in all of these conversations, and that's both sides. That creates optimism about the future and our ability to come together.”
While the initial deadline for an agreement came and went at the turn of the year, the latest report will offer hope that the talks, which would reportedly see the PIF invest over $1bn into PGA Tour Enterprises, remain on track.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘Let The Games Begin’ - Emily Kristine Pedersen And Boyfriend Olly Brett On Opposite Sides Again At The 2024 Solheim Cup
Pedersen is trying to help Team Europe go for four Solheim Cups in a row while her boyfriend attempts to aid Team USA in winning for the first time since 2017
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024
There is a huge prize money payout at the final regular tournament of the season, but there’s even more at stake than usual at Bolingbrook Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024
There is a huge prize money payout at the final regular tournament of the season, but there’s even more at stake than usual at Bolingbrook Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Five New Hires Including Former Minecraft CEO
The executives have been appointed to the role of General Manager at Legion XIII, Ripper GC, Stinger GC, Iron Heads GC and Cleeks GC
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Sahith Theegala Used Two 8-Irons In $7.5 Million FedEx Cup Success
Smylie Kaufman revealed how a chance conversation at the Tour Championship led to him learning that Sahith Theegala was running with two "8-irons"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort – here's what is at stake
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Confirmed For DP World Tour Return At Title Defence
The Chilean will attempt to defend his Australian Open title at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne during the early weeks of the 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Clumsy Mistake Sees PGA Tour Pro Miss Procore Championship Deadline Before Monday Qualifying Anyway
Mark Hubbard almost wasn't in the field for the opening FedEx Cup Fall event but managed to recover the situation after an earlier accident prevented him committing in time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently In Line For Relegation – And The Scenarios To Look Out For This Week
It’s a pivotal week in Chicago as the Individual Standings are concluded – here are the four in most danger of relegation, and what they need to do to have a chance of reaching safety
By Mike Hall Published
-
Netflix Confirms Full Swing Season 3 Coming In 2025
The streaming giant has confirmed on social media that the docuseries will return for its third outing next year
By Mike Hall Published