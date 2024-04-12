Tiger Woods Impresses On Masters Day One With 23 Holes To Play On Friday
Woods played 13 holes in one-under-par on Thursday afternoon before play was called due to darkness
Tiger Woods dealt with blustery winds on Thursday afternoon at The Masters but is in at one-under-par after completing 13 holes.
The five-time Masters champion and winner of 15 Major titles didn't tee off until 3.54pm local time due to a two-and-a-half-hour delay after thunderstorms overnight. It means he knew he wouldn't play all 18, eventually finishing 13, but those 13 holes were very promising.
Woods started out with a birdie on the 1st after piping a drive and sticking an iron shot in close before going on to drop a shot at the long par 3 4th. He remained at level par until the par 5 8th, which he found in two blows and two-putted to get under par.
His shot of the day came at 11, where he found himself short, right of the green needing to find some magic to get it up-and-down. And magic did he find.
The American great opened up his lob wedge, flopped it up to the front pin and hit it to perfection. It landed just short of the hole and immediately put the brakes on for the easiest of pars.
Watch Woods' stunning chip on the 11th:
Is this any good? pic.twitter.com/RZ2WJsNbsRApril 11, 2024
Another crafty par save followed on the par 3 12th, where his ball kicked off the back of the green into the pine straw. He then finished his day with a 5 on the 13th after finding the trees down the right side of the famous par 5.
Woods' fused ankle is no longer bothering him but it's his back that takes the strain, although he was moving very well on Thursday.
He has a long day ahead of him on Friday, where he'll look to break the Masters record for most consecutive cuts made. He equalled Fred Couples' record of 23 last year and by the looks of it, he'll be surpassing him and reaching 24 on Friday afternoon.
Bryson DeChambeau leads at seven-under after day one, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in at six-under after a 66.
The first round will resume on Friday at 7:50 a.m. ET.
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters: DeChambeau Leads After Hot Start
The 2020 US Open champion led the 13-strong LIV Golf contingent – and the rest of the field – after a hot start in his first round
By Joel Kulasingham Published
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Shoots His Lowest Ever Masters Round
The World No.1 fired his best ever Masters round to sit at six-under-par after day one at Augusta
By Elliott Heath Published
Why The Masters Gnome Has Proven To Be The Most Exclusive Purchase Of 2024
Selling out within an hour of the gift shop opening, the Masters garden gnome is a cult figure cult status
By Dan Parker Published
8 Best Quotes From Bryson DeChambeau's Revealing Masters Interview
DeChambeau spoke in length with media after his 65 on day one of the 2024 Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Neal Shipley
Get to know American amateur Neal Shipley better with these 10 facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!
We take a look through the best reactions to Jason Day's Masters pants, which caused a huge stir on the social media platform
By Matt Cradock Published
Danny Willett Makes Flying Start At The Masters After Six-Month Injury Layoff
2016 Masters champion Danny Willett returned from a long-term injury in style with an impressive first-round 68
By Ben Fleming Published
Viktor Hovland’s Masters Shirt: The Bold J. Lindeberg Polo For Round One At Augusta National
Hovland is known for his eye-catching garments at Major events, with his J. Lindeberg attire at the Masters certainly not disappointing
By Matt Cradock Published
13 Rounds After Infamous '67' Comments, Bryson DeChambeau Finally Beats His Augusta Par
The LIV Golf star shot a 65 in the opening round of The Masters at Augusta National, to help lay to rest controversial comments he made four years ago
By Mike Hall Published