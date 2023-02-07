Tiger Woods Announces Next Golf Course Design

Tiger Woods’ appearances on the course has been limited since making his comeback from injury at last year’s Masters, but away from competitive action he is as busy as ever.

One area Woods has delved into in recent years has been course design via his company TGR Design, and the 47-year-old has revealed that his latest project will be in Utah, USA. Woods made the announcement on social media, writing: “I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah! The course will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living.”

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Marcella Club will be part of a new resort located on the slopes of Deer Valley, Main Street Park City and Jordanelle Ridge, and it is the latter location which will be transformed by Woods’ new course.

According to TGR Design’s official website (opens in new tab), the Championship course will offer stunning views of the local scenery, including the Uinta mountains and Jordanelle reservoir, while it will be intentionally routed to take in the long-range vistas. As Woods alluded to in his announcement, it will also be designed to challenge low handicap players as well as offer a family experience to cater to players of every ability.

Generous landing areas are also promised, while presenting players with strategic choices for the best scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the contoured greens will be in a variety of sizes that offer players who miss them the chance to make interesting recoveries.

Marcella Club’s official website (opens in new tab) states that work has already begun on the project and that when it is complete, it will traverse “valleys, beautiful groves of trees, and a ridge line that offers some of the most dramatic views of any golf course in the world.”

Woods' existing courses include the spectacular Payne’s Valley at Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks and Jack's Bay in the Bahamas.