Tiger, Jack & Scheffler To Star In CBS Special To Be Aired On Masters Saturday

Golf fans are in for a treat as anticipation builds towards the 2023 Masters with CBS releasing the trailer for their special show “13 Jackets” that will air during the weekend of the tournament at Augusta National.

On moving day at the Masters no less, Saturday April 8 at 2pm Eastern Time in the United States, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler will sit down to talk all things Augusta National – with even the show's host, Trevor Immelman, winning a Green Jacket.

That’s a lot of green in the building as six-time champion Nicklaus, five-time winner Woods, defending champion Scheffler and winner of the 2008 Masters Immelman get together for this special program.

There’s not too much other detail about the show’s length or the topics being covered, but there’ll be plenty of insider stories from down the years to keep golfing fans absorbed during what many think is the best week of the year.

A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A trailer for the event went down a storm on Twitter, so plenty of fans will be tuning into CBS on Saturday of the Masters or streaming it on Paramount Plus.

Predictably Woods is seen giving the other guys a hard time, while the four Masters champions talk over their greatest memories of playing at Augusta down the years.

Scheffler laughs as they discuss his missed tap-in on the 18th last year, claiming “I was still freaking out” as the reason for the ending to a tournament he dominated.

Woods talks about his epic 2019 victory, and explains his emotions at going from celebrating his early wins with his father to celebrating his 15th Major victory with his son Charlie.

There’s also a look back at some of the great Masters moments and shots from Augusta, notably ‘that’ chip shot on the 16th from Woods that hung on the edge of the cup for an age before dropping and creating one of the all-time great Major memories.

And who knows, come Saturday maybe Scheffler is in prime position to go back-to-back and successfully defend the title, or maybe even Woods is defying the odds yet again by challenging again despite all the injury problems he’s dealing with.