Tiger, Jack & Scheffler To Star In CBS Special To Be Aired On Masters Saturday
Special TV show "13 Jackets" will see Trevor Immelman sit down with Masters champions Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler
Golf fans are in for a treat as anticipation builds towards the 2023 Masters with CBS releasing the trailer for their special show “13 Jackets” that will air during the weekend of the tournament at Augusta National.
On moving day at the Masters no less, Saturday April 8 at 2pm Eastern Time in the United States, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler will sit down to talk all things Augusta National – with even the show's host, Trevor Immelman, winning a Green Jacket.
That’s a lot of green in the building as six-time champion Nicklaus, five-time winner Woods, defending champion Scheffler and winner of the 2008 Masters Immelman get together for this special program.
There’s not too much other detail about the show’s length or the topics being covered, but there’ll be plenty of insider stories from down the years to keep golfing fans absorbed during what many think is the best week of the year.
A trailer for the event went down a storm on Twitter, so plenty of fans will be tuning into CBS on Saturday of the Masters or streaming it on Paramount Plus.
Predictably Woods is seen giving the other guys a hard time, while the four Masters champions talk over their greatest memories of playing at Augusta down the years.
Scheffler laughs as they discuss his missed tap-in on the 18th last year, claiming “I was still freaking out” as the reason for the ending to a tournament he dominated.
Woods talks about his epic 2019 victory, and explains his emotions at going from celebrating his early wins with his father to celebrating his 15th Major victory with his son Charlie.
There’s also a look back at some of the great Masters moments and shots from Augusta, notably ‘that’ chip shot on the 16th from Woods that hung on the edge of the cup for an age before dropping and creating one of the all-time great Major memories.
And who knows, come Saturday maybe Scheffler is in prime position to go back-to-back and successfully defend the title, or maybe even Woods is defying the odds yet again by challenging again despite all the injury problems he’s dealing with.
Tiger Woods has won the Masters. His 81st PGA TOUR win.His 15th major title.His 5th green jacket.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/xC8165hypEApril 14, 2019
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
