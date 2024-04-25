Three Rising Stars Announced As First High-Tech Training Aid Ambassadors

Three of Europe's youngest rising stars are announced as global ambassadors for BAL.ON, a clever training aid that measures where pressure is applied through the feet in the golf swing. Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is surging through the professional ranks after a stellar amateur career and is currently honing his craft on the DP World Tour. Fitzpatrick, alongside LPGA and LET player Esther Henseleit, will be representing the brand through Europe and the rest of the world while the young German, Matti Schmid will be a global ambassador playing on the PGA Tour.

Two pressure sensitive insoles make up the BAL.ON smart kit (Image credit: Future)

A product of manufacturing giants Continental, the BAL.ON smart kit is a relatively affordable, mobile pressure measuring system, that golfers can use to quickly identify where their pressure is throughout the swing. Two ultra-thin insoles slot in under your normal golf shoe insoles and feature a number of highly sensitive receivers that then provide real-time feedback to your mobile or tablet when paired with the BAL.ON app.

The pressure sensors from the BAL.ON smart kit send the information in real-time to your phone or tablet device (Image credit: Future)

Alex Fitzpatrick, who shone on his major debut at The Open Championship in 2023 with a 17th place finish expressed his excitement on signing as an ambassador with BAL.ON and how it not only helps him improve his swing and technique but how it would be of benefit to golfers of all abilities.

“I am extremely excited to work with BAL.ON and be a part of this phenomenal team. It is a tremendous piece of technology you have developed and something golfers can use in every part of their games. It really is an everyday tool for me now – easy to understand and work with.”

While still a relatively new product to the European market and yet to fully launch in the US, the signing of three young golfers with copious amounts of talent has the Head of BAL.ON, Felix Lindner exited for the future and rightly so.

Esther Henseleit will represent BAL.ON on the LPGA and LET (Image credit: BAL.ON)

“Alex, Esther and Matti represent the present and future of global golf and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome them into our team at BAL.ON. They are elite athletes and great personalities, carrying our values of high-level performance and relatability to all golfers regardless of playing level. Hard work, dedication, and talent have brought them towards the pinnacle of professional golf and their undisputed hunger for more will get them places. We are thrilled they have chosen BAL.ON as their go-to training tool and swing analysis system,” Lindner said.

With many pressure plate systems costing thousands of pounds, the BAL.ON smart kit really is a steal at £549 and alongside its easy to use app and AI coaching system, this piece of kit is a surefire way to better your golf swing right in time for summer.