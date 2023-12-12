'This Was A Mistake' - Former YouTube Star-Turned-Pro Withdraws Name From Lawyer's Letter To PGA Tour

Wesley Bryan says he has officially removed his name from a group of players who had sought legal help when asking the PGA Tour to provide greater clarity of potential investor proposals.

With commissioner Jay Monahan having previously admitted the PGA Tour could not compete financially with the LIV Golf League, the American company had announced plans to welcome outside investment as they look to move forward with a potential 'merger' deal involving LIV.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett and 20 other PGA Tour golfers - initially including Bryan - had written to the PGA Tour 'demanding' to know the full details of any proposal made by potential investors after claiming they had been "kept entirely in the dark about the prospective transaction, how it will impact them, and what conflicts of interests may impact the decision-makers."

But after criticism was aimed at those involved on social media, the former YouTube star-turned-pro moved quickly to post a brief "official" statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Bryan said: "I would like to make my official statement. I think a lot of weird things have happened in the game of golf over the past year. Also, I am not confident in how things have been handled by the organization in which I “work for.” Sorry to those in which are offended….kind of."

The Bryan Bros Golf X account responded to Wesley's monologue with a partially-jovial post, which read: "Come on Wes. Seriously?! You are better than this and you 100% are pulling your name off this awful list or this will become George Bryan Golf!!"

In the third and final instalment of the exchange, Wesley clarified that he had asked for his name to be taken out of the aforementioned letter.

Speaking to his family account, Wesley Bryan said: "Name pulled. This was a mistake and I appreciate you and your guidance. Being totally serious, just sent email removing myself from this. My apologies."

Bryan turned pro in 2012 and has alternated between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour ever since. He has one PGA Tour victory to his name, the 2017 RBC Heritage, and three Korn Ferry Tour wins.

He has also collected north of $4 million in prize money along the way. Bryan played in three of the four Majors as a result of his PGA Tour win during 2017 and completed the set by teeing it up at the 2018 Masters, though he failed to make the cut in any.

Both Wesley and brother George made the cut on the number at the recent Butterfield Bermuda Championship in their inaugural appearance together on the PGA Tour. Wesley held a card for 2023 anyway, while George was a Monday qualifier for the event in the British Overseas Territory.

