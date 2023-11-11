Both Bryan Brothers Make The Cut At Butterfield Bermuda Championship

George and Wesley Bryan, better known as the YouTube golfing duo Bryan Bros, both made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after a dramatic closing stretch.

Wesley, a former PGA Tour winner back in 2017, is well used to the trials and tribulations of making a cut on Tour, having competed as a pro for several years. For George, however, who Monday qualified for his maiden PGA Tour event this week, the experience was somewhat more surreal.

"I had zero expectations coming into this week. I know the game is good and I'm playing well, but like again, I've never played in a PGA Tour event. I didn't know what my body and my head and my mind was going to feel like," he admitted after the round.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

"To be sitting right now five-under, 69-68, both rounds in the 60s in my PGA Tour debut and to make the cut, it still is like wild."

Starting the day at two-under, George made two bogeys in his first eight holes but his round sprung into life after a superb eagle on the par-five eighth. From there, the 33-year-old reeled off another three birdies on his back nine to shoot a three-under-par 68 and make the cut on the number.

Wesley, meanwhile, had plenty of work to do after his disappointing first-round 73 left him two-over-par heading into Friday, but flew out of the traps with three birdies on his front nine.

The younger brother continued that momentum down the stretch, rattling off three birdies in his final four holes - including at the last - to join George at five-under and make it into the weekend's action.

"I mean, I'll be honest, I didn't feel like I had it physically at all," he reflected after the round. "I hit some of the worst shots I could ever have imagined hitting, but thankfully the putting got warm."

With some of the second round's play still to be concluded on Saturday, the brothers don't yet know if they will be paired together for the third round, but both relish the possibility should it be thrust upon them.

"We've competed enough and we know like our games are good, and we bring out the best of each other regardless of where our games are," George said.

"Like if he's playing bad or if I'm playing bad, we're going to rise to whichever one and it's going to be a battle and it's always going to get pretty even."