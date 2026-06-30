'I Feel Like A Spring Chicken' - Ian Poulter Prepares For US Senior Open Debut

Ian Poulter is making his US Senior Open debut this week. Does that make you feel old?

It really doesn't seem that long ago since 'The Postman' was holing huge putts for Team Europe with that spiky hair and blond streaks.

However, the man from Hertfordshire in England - who now plies his trade in the LIV Golf League - turned 50 in January, and he looks excited to be back playing in a Major championship.

“I feel like a spring chicken,” he told the USGA as he began his preparation at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

“It feels a bit surreal, to be honest. It’s so amazing to see and catch up with the guys that I watched back in the day.

“I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest, but it’s been great. It’s been a busy morning catching up with old friends, is what I would say.”

The Majesticks GC co-captain announced that he would be making his US Senior Open debut on Instagram earlier this year, not long after he became eligible.

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“When you know you’re getting old,” he joked.

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) A photo posted by on

Poulter shared a few highlights of his round with the USGA as he walked the course with Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

Another of his close friends, Darren Clarke, who recently enjoyed victory at at the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Championship for the second-straight year, is also teeing it up at Scioto.

“I just had a flick through the yardage book, looking at some of the clever green complexes,” said a relaxed Poulter.

“A lot of the front edges of the green are like super squared off. I like it - it looks great.”

Poulter, who lives in Orlando, Florida, was getting back to work after spending the last few weeks enjoying the FIFA World Cup in America.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, the keen Arsenal fan joined fellow Englishmen Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose, for the England versus Ghana game.

However, it’s back to work now as Poulter looks to achieve what fellow LIV Golf player Richard Bland did at Newport, Rhode Island in 2024, and win a Major Championship, which is something that has evaded him for a long time.

The 12-time DP World Tour winner has a best finish of tied 12th at the US Open, and has managed top-10s in the other three Major championships, including a runner-up spot at The Open in 2008.

Earlier this month, Poulter and fellow LIV golfer Lee Westwood settled their $1 million DP World Tour fines after resigning their memberships in 2023.

First reported by Golfweek, a spokesperson from the DP World Tour confirmed that both players had “settled the fines imposed on them”.

It is thought Poulter's fines amounted to roughly $1.1 million.