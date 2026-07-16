Has The R&A Been Too Cautious With The Open Set-Up?

There is nothing quite like proper links golf, and that is what is facing the best players in the world at the 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Southport venue has been blessed with glorious weather in the build-up to the final men’s Major of the year, leaving the links properly baked.

Those watching on the ground and on TV will notice the fairways have a nice golden shine to them and the rough is burnt out, but they are in stark contrast to the greens, which are, well, green.

Given the relentless sunshine, there is clearly a need to keep the putting surfaces watered so as not to lose them, but have The R&A played it a bit too safe?

When you think of links golf, you think of players needing to use their imagination to land the ball short and run it onto greens, and that was the expectation for Birkdale. But the reality on the opening day was a little different.

Players were seemingly able to fly shots onto the greens and get them to stand to attention or even spin back. Jordan Spieth carried a fairway wood onto the front edge of the par-5 14th green and it sat within about five feet, for example.

Robert MacIntyre follows a birdie on the 1st hole with this superb approach on the 2nd to set up another, which he taps in to move to -2. pic.twitter.com/y78OgqYrSdJuly 16, 2026

They are said to be rolling at 11 on the stimpmeter, so they have a good speed to them, but they seem to be missing that fire on the first bounce that has become such a rarity in the professional game.

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At the US Open at Shinnecock Hills last month, we saw the USGA take a cautious approach on the opening two days before upping the firmness over the weekend, so whether or not The R&A are following in their footsteps remains to be seen.

The sunshine is forecast to hold over the four days so it could well prove to be a sensible ploy, but, given we’ve not seen a course so firm and fast from tee to green since the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, it would be a shame if Birkdale wasn’t allowed to show its full teeth.