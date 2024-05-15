‘They Might Break 90’ – Tour Pros Predict What A Scratch Golfer Would Shoot At Valhalla
Some of the best players in the world predict what a scratch golfer would shoot at the host venue for the second men's Major of the year
Ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, some of the best players in the world gave their verdict on what a scratch golfer might shoot at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Kentucky venue is set to host its fourth PGA Championship and first since Rory McIlroy hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in near darkness 10 years ago.
The course has undergone some modifications since then and now measures just north of 7,600 yards from the back tees, making it a brute of a layout.
With that in mind, the typically brilliant DP World Tour social media team asked some of the 156 players set to tee it up this week how they though a scratch handicapper would get on in tournament conditions.
First up, Min Woo Lee admitted the length of the par-71 course would be the biggest obstacle.
“A scratch golfer would shoot probably 10 to 15-over I would say. It’s tough. I’m a pretty long hitter and it’s long for me,” Lee said.
“Most of the par-4s you’re going in with 8-iron or more, so a scratch handicapper would hit a 5 or a 6-iron in, probably more.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“So yeah, I think a scratch handicap would shoot 15-over.”
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre echoed those sentiments, adding: “They might break 90 if they can drive it. Just got to hit it straight. Simple as that.”
Shane Lowry and Victor Perez struck similar chords with their responses.
Lowry said “if they shot mid 80s they’d be doing very well” and “if they broke 90 they should be happy,” while Perez gave the most precise prediction.
“A scratch golfer, 91,” Perez replied. “I think they’ll be in the rough too much and then hack, bogey. Eighteen bogeys you’re at 90, you give it two disasters and three pars and 91.”
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel were rather more forgiving in their assessments, even giving scratch golfers a chance of returning a score in the 70s.
“It’s very hard to say because there is a lot of length to it so it would depend on what scratch golfer,” Rahm said. “Tough par-3s and some really tough finishing par-4s.
“A scratch golfer who doesn’t have a lot of experience and enough length, I have a hard time seeing them breaking 80. If it’s somebody with length and a little more golf experience they can maybe shoot something in the high 70s, but it’s a challenging course out there.
“Even if you’re in the fairway you can put yourself in some difficult spots. I would say somewhere from mid 70s to 80.”
Horschel added: “I think he has a chance of shooting in the low 80s. Depending on how good his short game and putting is there’s a possibility he could break 80.
“It just depends on how far he hits it. If he’s a scratch golfer who can fly it 290 I think he can easily shoot in the higher 70s.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
PGA Of America Chief Weighs In On Potential Tiger Woods Ryder Cup Captaincy
The PGA of America decides the American captaincy for the tournament and, at the PGA Championship, its CEO, Seth Waugh, gave a little more info on whether Woods will lead the side into New York
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I Think They Misunderstood’ – Seth Waugh Opens Up On LIV Golf’s Unsuccessful OWGR Application
The PGA of America chief discussed why LIV Golf wasn't granted world ranking points ahead of the second men's Major of 2024
By Andrew Wright Published
-
PGA Of America Chief Weighs In On Potential Tiger Woods Ryder Cup Captaincy
The PGA of America decides the American captaincy for the tournament and, at the PGA Championship, its CEO, Seth Waugh, gave a little more info on whether Woods will lead the side into New York
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson Spotted Wearing Green Reading Glasses Ahead Of PGA Championship
The six-time Major winner was seen using a rather unique training aid at Valhalla, with Mickelson donning the ProAim Golf Putting Glasses
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'100% Backwards' - Glover Hits Out At 'Scary' PGA Tour Board Structure After Jimmy Dunne Resignation
The former US Open champion lamented the loss of Dunne and expressed his concern over the direction of the PGA Tour
By Andrew Wright Published
-
PGA Championship Beer Prices Reduced For 2024 Following Criticism
It's the moment you have been waiting for, as the PGA Championship's beer prices have been released for 2024!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Brooks Koepka Replaced His Trusty Putter
The American has ditched his blade for a mallet - but why?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'It's A Huge Loss For The PGA Tour' - Rory McIlroy 'Concerned' For Prospect Of A Successful Deal Between PGA Tour And PIF After Jimmy Dunne Exit
Rory McIlroy faced the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla before his quest for a fifth Major title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Much Do PGA Championship Tickets Cost?
The PGA Championship is one of the biggest events on the golf calendar, but how much does it cost to attend? Here, we take a look at ticket prices for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘You Guys Have Got To Stop Saying That’ - Jordan Spieth Dismisses ‘False Narratives’ Over Player Power
Jordan Spieth says he chuckles when he reads "false narratives" of players having too much say in the PGA Tour talks with the PIF - and insists they're in a "really, really good place"
By Paul Higham Published