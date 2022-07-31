'They Get Treated Like Normal People' - Pro On LIV Golf Caddies

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf's third event got underway on Friday at Trump National Bedminster, with players vying it out for a share of the $25 million purse that adorns every LIV event.

A number of big players have made the leap to the Saudi-backed series, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson just some of the big names featuring.

Many players are using the line "growing the game" for their reasons to move to LIV Golf, although most believe it's the money aspect that has made them move. Another reason, which seems to be a regular theme, is also the way the players, caddies and teams are treated, with it being reported that accommodation and travel etc are covered.

An example of this was when Pat Perez and co were were captured enjoying celebrations on LIV's private jet after their team win in Portland.

Mickelson was recently announced as the world's highest paid athlete in 2022, following his deal with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the second round at Trump National Bedminster, Carlos Ortiz, who finished runner-up in the second tournament, gave his thoughts on the Saudi-backed series, specifically around the treatment of the caddies, with the Mexican stating: "I didn't play London, but the last two tournaments have been unbelievable. The way we get treated, the way the caddies get treated, they get treated like persons, like normal people.

"They can eat with us and get in the locker room, where in the other tour they couldn't. I think those things are great, and the staff has been unbelievable. They do anything for you. The setups, people are loving it. I think it's fantastic what these guys are doing. Me as a player, I'm enjoying it, and I think fans are enjoying it, too."

Ortiz and Dustin Johnson chat during the second round of LIV Golf's event at Bedminster (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the first event at Centurion, it was revealed that the caddies were staying together in the Jury’s Inn Hotel at Watford, with many of the bagmen appreciating the efforts made by LIV Golf.

Colin Byrne, who works for Louis Oosthuizen, stated that: “The tournament that used to be our equivalent of hitting the jackpot was Sun City in South Africa. That was the junket of all golf junkets, but that was then. This week has out-junketed Sun City. Having talked to Greg [Norman] and others on the organizing team, it has been ‘what can we do for you’ all week. They want to help us and make us happy. It’s been great to be included like this. We’ve been pampered and had nothing but a red-carpet treatment.”

His words were echoed by Craig Connelly, who claims that: “This is as good an event as I have ever seen, from a caddie’s point of view. At the Ryder Cup you are made to feel special. You arrive at the hotel and everything is laid on, there’s no need for a credit card at the front desk, there are no expenses.

"This week (Centurion) has been just like a Ryder Cup. They flew me down from Glasgow and there was a guy waiting for me at Heathrow. Then they are taking care of us from here to the US Open. And if I was going to another LIV event after that, they would fly me there too.”