WATCH: Pat Perez And Co. Party On Incredible LIV Golf Private Jet

If you have been wondering why some of the best golfers in the world are signing on with the newly launched LIV Golf Invitational Series, this video that surfaced after the second event in Portland may go some way towards providing an explanation.

While they certainly won't garner any sympathy for how the game's traditional tours took care of them, the level of pampering seems to have gone up exponentially for players and caddies who have jumped ship to the Saudi-backed circuit.

What is LIV Golf?

Despite shooting 80 in the third and final round, Pat Perez could be seen celebrating on LIV Golf's incredible private jet to a backdrop of "We Are The Champions" by Queen, after he and his fellow members of the 4 Aces GC team all pocketed a share of the $3 million first prize.

In total, Perez left Pumpkin Ridge $900,000 better off despite finishing in a tie for 29th in the 48-man individual event, 19 shots behind winner Branden Grace.

Check out the video, originally posted to TikTok by user @michaelfarley1976, below:

Perez was one of a number of players to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture before the second of eight events on the 2022 schedule. Ahead of his debut, the 46-year-old compared it to "winning the lottery", with last place guaranteed at least $120,000. By comparison, that is more than a 24th-place finish is set to pay out at next week's Open Championship at St Andrews.

In addition to the money on offer, players and their teams are all treated like royalty. Ashley Perez, Pat's wife, gave an insight into the scene on-board the LIV Golf private jet that left Oregon.

"Absolutely the coolest plane ever," she wrote on Instagram. "We partied our asses off the entire way drinking 3-5k bottles of wine it was fully stocked with.

"LIV is the best thing that has happened to all of us. Best tour EVER, hands down."

Many LIV stars have signed exorbitant eight- and even nine-figure contracts, while all caddie expenses are covered in a change to the accepted norm. One DP World Tour looper told Golf Monthly: "There's something wrong with you if you don't want to work for LIV."