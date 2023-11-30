'There’s No Unity Or Path Forward With Him Involved' - Mickelson Calls For PGA Tour Boss Monahan To Go

Phil Mickelson has added to the calls for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to be removed from his job, saying "there’s no unity or path forward with him involved" in the world of professional men's golf.

Mickelson has blamed Monahan for not listening to him before his big-money move to LIV Golf, with the six-time Major champion keen to get PGA Tour players a bigger slice of the prize money pie.

The left-hander has repeatedly stated the commissioner spurned his offers to bring in a huge investor to create bigger events, something similar to the designated events that are now on the PGA Tour schedule.

Mickelson may not have even entertained a move to LIV Golf had Monahan agreed to his plans to shape the PGA Tour more in favour of the players, and it's clear that the 45-time winner holds the commissioner responsible.

Replying to a thread on X about the precarious position Monahan finds himself in after his dramatic U-turn and deal with the Saudi PIF - Mickelson said the commissioner has lost the trust of the players, and doesn't see a way forward with him in charge.

"In addition to strong arming LIV players, losing trust with his players, and all credibility with his staff, golf is in this situation entirely because of him," wrote Mickelson.

"There’s no unity or path forward with him involved in my opinion as well."

Monahan has revealed the strain the split in golf has had on his mental health, as he gears up for crunch talks with the PIF about finalising this framework agreement ahead of the 31 December deadline.

Although he insists he's the right man for the job, Monahan has his critics, and even Tiger Woods voiced his frustration over the way the PIF deal was done in secret.

It seems unlikely Monahan will move on before a deal is done with the PIF and any other interested parties who commit to an investment, but after that it may be a struggle to keep hold of his job.

And as the architect of the LIV Golf drama, Mickelson is certainly one man who feels it's time for a change at the top of the PGA Tour.