'There Will Be Memes' - Producer Teases Upcoming PGA Tour Netflix Series

Netflix producer Chad Mumm fuelled anticipation for the new PGA Tour documentary that will be released in 2023 following a recent Twitter post.

Mumm took to the social media platform to express how good a year this was to make a show on professional golf.

“I try to manage expectations in general but having lived through it this year and now having sat through hours of edits and footage I can confidently say this was a good year to make a show about pro golf," Mumm wrote.

"There will be memes. I’ll leave it at that."

The series is inspired by the Drive to Survive show that is currently on Netflix and follows a Formula One season, while the golf series will likely show the current civil war which embroils both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and the ever-changing nature of the professional game.

This year also saw Tiger Woods return to competitive golf, taking part in the Masters, the PGA Championship and featuring at an emotionally charged Open Championship, walking across the Swilcan Bridge for potentially the final time during his second round.

Justin Thomas is also set to star in the upcoming documentary, and he was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday discussing exactly what it will entail. "It's just going to give a lot of people (the opportunity) outside of golf to take a look inside of golfer's lives. Just more of the day-to-day,” said Thomas.

“They had moments where they're in the car with me driving to the golf course or they're watching me work out, or they're having dinner with some guys. I think it's going to be a really cool thing for people to see."

Alongside the American, Jordan Spieth, Colin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick are all set to feature, while current defectors to LIV Golf, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka, are also going to be involved.

Golf fans will have to wait until 2023 at the earliest to watch the documentary, but it promises to be worth the wait.