What Will Netflix PGA Tour Docuseries Be Called? Producer Asks Twitter For Suggestions

Modelled on the extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive to Survive, golf fans around the world will soon get an unprecedented look at the PGA Tour and the lives of its biggest stars. The PGA Tour and the governing bodies of the men’s Major championships will provide entry into the sport’s biggest events, including the Players Championship, the season-long FedEx Cup and all four of the Majors.

The docuseries will be produced by Netflix and in conjunction with Vox Media Studios. Filming began at the Hero World Challenge in December but one thing remains outstanding - its name. Taking to Twitter, Producer of the series, Chad Mumm, urged golf fans for their suggestions. As you can imagine, some were innovative, some were practical and others were just outright hilarious.

Making the CutFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Poosh, real name Micah Pueschel, member of the band Iration, suggested 'Making the Cut'. If it wasn't for the Amazon show of the same name, presented by Heidi Klum, it could have been a legitimate contender.

Although Mumm initially deterred the idea, fans were quick to defend the re-use of the Formula 1 series, 'Drive to Survive' whilst others were a little more traditional, with suggestions such as 'Life on Tour', 'Chase the Ace' and 'Up and Down', given the very nature of the sport. Mumm seemed to enjoy the appeal of the latter.

I like Up and Down for that reason.February 15, 2022 See more

THIS IS GOODFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Game of InchesFebruary 15, 2022 See more

On The Fringe The First CutAin’t No HobbyTour LifeChasing A DreamA God Damn Putting ContestThe Endless GrindFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Whilst there are some genuine contenders there, perhaps the best suggestion came from the administrator of the Netflix Twitter account themselves - 'Stranger Swings', a witticism of the hit Netflix show, 'Stranger Things'.

Stranger SwingsFebruary 15, 2022 See more

The Netflix docuseries has created some genuine excitement around the PGA Tour. Chief Media Officer of the PGA Tour, Rick Anderson, spoke about the series, saying, “This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four Major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience. This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win and lose during a season on the PGA Tour".

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, added, "We are thrilled to bring golf's leading organisations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour. Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities, as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this".

With the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa on show, what would you like it to be called? Let us know on Social Media!