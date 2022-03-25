Fitzpatrick And Poulter Spotted Wearing Netflix Microphones

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, viewers were wondering what was on the cap of Englishman, Matt Fitzpatrick, with the 27-year-old sporting something small and fluffy on his headgear throughout the second and third rounds of matches.

Even Colin Montgomerie was curious, with the eight time European Tour Order of Merit winner tweeting: "What has Matt Fitzpatrick got on his cap?"

Well, thanks to the power of social media, we now know what Fitzpatrick was wearing on his hat, with it being revealed it is a microphone for the PGA Tour's upcoming Netflix Docuseries.

The power of @netflix: here is @MattFitz94 wearing a microphone for the forthcoming show, as pointed out on todays @GolfChannel @DellMatchPlay telecast. Yet the @PGATOUR’s network partners paying huge money have largely struck out trying to get players to wear them. pic.twitter.com/sIlBHikPriMarch 25, 2022 See more

It wasn't just Fitzpatrick who was spotted wearing one. Ian Poulter was pictured with a microphone on his visor when he faced off against his fellow countryman on Thursday.

As well as Fitzpatrick and Poulter, it is believed that a number of players have been on board with the idea of the docuseries, which is based around the extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive, which released its fourth series at the beginning of March.

Giving access inside the ropes and behind the scenes of the PGA Tour, the series aims to capture aspects like the intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams.

A close-up of the microphone Fitzpatrick is wearing (Image credit: Twitter: @GeoffShac)

Filming for the Netflix series apparently started back at the Hero World Challenge in December, with the PGA Tour and governing bodies that conduct men’s Major championships - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A, also providing entry into the sport’s biggest events, including all four of the Majors, The Players Championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup.

So, what might the microphone have picked up with Fitzpatrick's day you may ask? Well, it would have picked up his intense playoff with Scottie Scheffler, with the duos match lasting an extra six holes before Scheffler birdied the par-5 to advance to the last 16.