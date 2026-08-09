Anna Huang Takes Advantage Of Late Charley Hull Disaster To Claim PIF London Championship Title

A dramatic finale at the PIF London Championship saw Charley Hull let victory slip from her grasp with a disastrous double-bogey at the 17th.

That allowed overnight leader, teenage prodigy Anna Huang, to take a one-shot lead to the 18th, where she made an eagle to claim her fourth LET title.

At the start of the day, Canadian Huang was firmly in control of proceedings, leading Englishwoman Hull by three on 19 under.

However, there was always a sense that Hull could come back into it, particularly given that, just two days earlier, she had set a Centurion Club record with a 62.

The first real indication Hull was ready for the fight came at the sixth with a brilliant bunker shot to set up her first birdie of the day – a feat matched by Huang.

Huang strengthened her grip on proceedings at the eighth with another birdie to move four clear at 21 under, but that lead was halved at the ninth when Hull confidently rolled in her birdie putt on the par 5 after her playing partner made a bogey.

A tap-in birdie for Hull at the 13th reduced the deficit to one, before back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th, the latter of which was made with a brilliant long putt, saw her seize the initiative by one.

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Charley Hull takes the lead in London 😮‍💨#PIFLondonChampionship pic.twitter.com/8tNbKoUbq7August 9, 2026

Given that it was Hull's third birdie in the last four holes, she appeared to be set for her second PIF Global Series title of the year, having won the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February.

Charley Hull saw a late lead slip away in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, fate had other ideas, with Hull four-putting at the 17th for an ill-timed double-bogey, handing control back to Huang, who suddenly led by one again.

With the 17-year-old having eagled the 18th in each of her first three rounds, it looked a tall order for Hull to recover, and so it proved, as Huang again made an eagle before Hull finished with a birdie.

Grandstand finish. 🏆Anna Huang wins her fourth LET title in style 🤩#PIFLondonChampionship pic.twitter.com/VQS7ITBOcDAugust 9, 2026

That meant Huang finished on 22 under, giving her the biggest victory of her professional career so far as well as a $300,000 paycheck.

Following the victory, Huang said: "That was probably the most thrilling round of golf of my life, that was crazy. I have no words. I’m just so shocked

"I knew coming down three tough holes was not easy and I tried to focus on each shot because anything can happen in golf and I stayed in my own lane."