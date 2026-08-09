PIF London Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn At Centurion Club?
Check out what's up for grabs at this week's PIF London Championship, which is one of five PIF-backed tournaments on the Ladies European Tour calendar
The PIF London Championship possesses a strong field and, with 54-holes gone, it's Anna Huang who leads home-hero, Charley Hull, by three strokes going into the final round.
A three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, the most recent of which came at the end of May, Huang has fired rounds of 67, 68 and 65 to sit 19-under, three clear of Hull in second.
Speaking of the Englishwoman, she produced a course record 62 on Friday to vault into the lead and, following it up with a 67 on Saturday. It means Hull is in contention for a second LET win of the year, the first coming at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Aine Donegan is solo third at 11-under, while Major winner Patty Tavatanakit and former LET champion, Lydia Hall, share fourth at 10-under.
In terms of prize money, a $2 million purse is up for grabs at Centurion Club, with the winner receiving $300,000 for their efforts.
The runner-up will still pocket a handy $188,651 for their hard work, while anyone finishing inside the top four will still walk away with a six-figure check.
Last year, Laura Fuenfstueck claimed the victory by a single shot, with the German pocketing $225,000, some $75,000 less than this year's top prize.
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PIF-backed events often offer more prize money than regulation LET tournaments and, for 2026, there is also the small matter of points towards the Order of Merit and World Rankings.
Currently, it's unclear as to how many points are up for grabs but, given the inflated purse, it will possibly be considerably more than the regulation events.
Check out the full PIF London Championship prize money breakdown below...
PIF London Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$300,000
|
2nd
|
$188,651
|
3rd
|
$136,853
|
4th
|
$105,866
|
5th
|
$85,211
|
6th
|
$69,718
|
7th
|
$58,356
|
8th
|
$51,127
|
9th
|
$45,962
|
10th
|
$41,831
|
11th
|
$38,731
|
12th
|
$36,149
|
13th
|
$33,877
|
14th
|
$31,812
|
15th
|
$29,952
|
16th
|
$28,300
|
17th
|
$26,855
|
18th
|
$25,615
|
19th
|
$24,582
|
20th
|
$23,755
|
21st
|
$22,930
|
22nd
|
$22,103
|
23rd
|
$21,278
|
24th
|
$20,450
|
25th
|
$19,728
|
26th
|
$19,005
|
27th
|
$18,281
|
28th
|
$17,558
|
29th
|
$16,836
|
30th
|
$16,216
|
31st
|
$15,596
|
32nd
|
$14,976
|
33rd
|
$14,356
|
34th
|
$13,736
|
35th
|
$13,221
|
36th
|
$12,704
|
37th
|
$12,189
|
38th
|
$11,671
|
39th
|
$11,154
|
40th
|
$10,741
|
41st
|
$10,329
|
42nd
|
$9,916
|
43rd
|
$9,502
|
44th
|
$9,089
|
45th
|
$8,779
|
46th
|
$8,469
|
47th
|
$8,159
|
48th
|
$7,849
|
49th
|
$7,539
|
50th
|
$7,229
|
51st
|
$7,024
|
52nd
|
$6,817
|
53rd
|
$6,609
|
54th
|
$6,404
|
55th
|
$6,197
|
56th
|
$5,990
|
57th
|
$5,784
|
58th
|
$5,577
|
59th
|
$5,372
|
60th
|
$5,164
|
61st
|
$5,062
|
62nd
|
$4,957
|
63rd
|
$4,854
|
64th
|
$4,752
|
65th
|
$4,647
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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