PIF London Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn At Centurion Club?

The PIF London Championship possesses a strong field and, with 54-holes gone, it's Anna Huang who leads home-hero, Charley Hull, by three strokes going into the final round.

A three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, the most recent of which came at the end of May, Huang has fired rounds of 67, 68 and 65 to sit 19-under, three clear of Hull in second.

Speaking of the Englishwoman, she produced a course record 62 on Friday to vault into the lead and, following it up with a 67 on Saturday. It means Hull is in contention for a second LET win of the year, the first coming at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Aine Donegan is solo third at 11-under, while Major winner Patty Tavatanakit and former LET champion, Lydia Hall, share fourth at 10-under.

In terms of prize money, a $2 million purse is up for grabs at Centurion Club, with the winner receiving $300,000 for their efforts.

The runner-up will still pocket a handy $188,651 for their hard work, while anyone finishing inside the top four will still walk away with a six-figure check.

Hull is the main headliner at PIF London Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Laura Fuenfstueck claimed the victory by a single shot, with the German pocketing $225,000, some $75,000 less than this year's top prize.

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PIF-backed events often offer more prize money than regulation LET tournaments and, for 2026, there is also the small matter of points towards the Order of Merit and World Rankings.

Currently, it's unclear as to how many points are up for grabs but, given the inflated purse, it will possibly be considerably more than the regulation events.

Check out the full PIF London Championship prize money breakdown below...

PIF London Championship Prize Money Breakdown