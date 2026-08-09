PIF London Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn At Centurion Club?

Check out what's up for grabs at this week's PIF London Championship, which is one of five PIF-backed tournaments on the Ladies European Tour calendar

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Laura Fuenfstueck holds the PIF London Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PIF London Championship possesses a strong field and, with 54-holes gone, it's Anna Huang who leads home-hero, Charley Hull, by three strokes going into the final round.

A three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, the most recent of which came at the end of May, Huang has fired rounds of 67, 68 and 65 to sit 19-under, three clear of Hull in second.

Speaking of the Englishwoman, she produced a course record 62 on Friday to vault into the lead and, following it up with a 67 on Saturday. It means Hull is in contention for a second LET win of the year, the first coming at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Aine Donegan is solo third at 11-under, while Major winner Patty Tavatanakit and former LET champion, Lydia Hall, share fourth at 10-under.

In terms of prize money, a $2 million purse is up for grabs at Centurion Club, with the winner receiving $300,000 for their efforts.

The runner-up will still pocket a handy $188,651 for their hard work, while anyone finishing inside the top four will still walk away with a six-figure check.

Charley Hull hits a driver off the tee

Hull is the main headliner at PIF London Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Laura Fuenfstueck claimed the victory by a single shot, with the German pocketing $225,000, some $75,000 less than this year's top prize.

PIF-backed events often offer more prize money than regulation LET tournaments and, for 2026, there is also the small matter of points towards the Order of Merit and World Rankings.

Currently, it's unclear as to how many points are up for grabs but, given the inflated purse, it will possibly be considerably more than the regulation events.

Check out the full PIF London Championship prize money breakdown below...

PIF London Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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