'The Two Best Players In The World Are European' - Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry believes Europe have the “two best players” in the world ahead of the Ryder Cup later on this year, taking place at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

The Irishman will be aiming to qualify for his second Ryder Cup after winning one point from his three matches during the 2021 event at Whistling Straits in which Europe suffered a 19-9 defeat – their heaviest loss in the competition since 1967.

Ahead of this week’s Hero Cup, which is acting as a warm up for the main event in September, Lowry spoke about new talent emerging and forcing their way into Luke Donald’s plans, while praising Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

“Obviously, I want to be a part of Luke’s team in Rome, and I feel like if this gives me any little bit of an edge in Rome, if I’m there, I need to be playing here,” Lowry said this week at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“The two best players in the world are European players at the minute, I feel, with Jon and Rory. It’s up to us, the rest of the lads, to get our game to a level where we are good enough to win the Ryder Cup at the end of the year.”

Rahm and McIlroy aren’t in either team this week however they have been in excellent form recently and, as long as they stay injury free, are guaranteed to lead Europe in Rome. The Spaniard claimed a stunning comeback victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week while McIlroy remains World No.1 following a stellar last six months.

There is of course the uncertainty regarding whether LIV Golf defectors can play in the Ryder Cup. The US team have confirmed that there will be no LIV players on their team in September, however with no players from the Saudi-backed series in the Hero Cup, Luke Donald is perhaps following along the same path. A court case next month will decide the fate of the Europeans who play in LIV.