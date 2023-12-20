'The Sweet Spot On The Driver Is The Size Of A Peach Now' - Nick Price Weighs In On Golf's Distance Debate
The three-time Major winner explained to Golfweek why he thinks modern drivers are too forgiving
To say golf’s distance debate is a divisive issue would be an understatement, with many of the game’s key figures offering their opinions on how, or even whether, to address it.
Earlier in the month, the subject was back in the news after governing bodies the USGA and The R&A revealed revised plans for a golf ball rollback that will ultimately see professional, elite amateur and recreational players use a new ball “to reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability."
However, Nick Price thinks the problem is largely caused by modern drivers. In an exclusive interview with Adam Schupak for Golfweek, the three-time Major winner, who was competing at the PNC Championship with his son Greg, said: “Equipment is making all of our great courses redundant.”
He then went into more detail, pointing out that modern drivers are far more forgiving than those used in the past. He explained: “You ask any of the old guys – but they’ll say you old guys always complain and this is a new generation and they work a lot harder than you. Well, I can name five guys that are fatter than I am and still hit it 340 yards.
“So, don’t give me that yarn just because everyone is working out. A lot of guys are working out, which is great, and they work on the right things and whatever, but the sweet spot on the driver is the size of a peach now. When I was playing it was the size of a pea.”
The golf ball rollback plan will see pros begin using the new ball in 2028, with recreational players catching up in 2030. The announcement immediately led to some criticism, with LPGA Tour pro Jenny Shin describing the move as “depressing” and asking: “Why can't men just have different driver heads?".
Meanwhile, even USGA CEO Mike Whan admitted that the plan likely wouldn’t offer a permanent fix to the issue, saying: “In the next 15 or 20 years, we’re probably going to be right back to the same distance we are today.”
Even though the plan doesn’t address what Price sees as the main reason for increased driving distances, though, he admitted it was a move in the right direction. “It’s a step," he said. "A lot of people don’t want to do anything about it.”
If you're wondering what to buy for a loved one over the holidays, check out our 19 Top Christmas Gifts For Golfers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'It’s Just Mad To Think We Won’t Be Playing Against Jon Rahm Until The Masters' - Lowry On Ryder Cup Teammate's Shock LIV Move
Shane Lowry discussed Rahm's move and his hope for the world's best players to be teeing it up together again soon amid the PGA Tour/PIF negotiations
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf Team Hy Flyers GC Unveils New Logo
The logo of Phil Mickelson's team has had a refresh ahead of the 2024 season, which begins in February
By Mike Hall Published