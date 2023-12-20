'The Sweet Spot On The Driver Is The Size Of A Peach Now' - Nick Price Weighs In On Golf's Distance Debate

To say golf’s distance debate is a divisive issue would be an understatement, with many of the game’s key figures offering their opinions on how, or even whether, to address it.

Earlier in the month, the subject was back in the news after governing bodies the USGA and The R&A revealed revised plans for a golf ball rollback that will ultimately see professional, elite amateur and recreational players use a new ball “to reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability."

However, Nick Price thinks the problem is largely caused by modern drivers. In an exclusive interview with Adam Schupak for Golfweek, the three-time Major winner, who was competing at the PNC Championship with his son Greg, said: “Equipment is making all of our great courses redundant.”

He then went into more detail, pointing out that modern drivers are far more forgiving than those used in the past. He explained: “You ask any of the old guys – but they’ll say you old guys always complain and this is a new generation and they work a lot harder than you. Well, I can name five guys that are fatter than I am and still hit it 340 yards.

“So, don’t give me that yarn just because everyone is working out. A lot of guys are working out, which is great, and they work on the right things and whatever, but the sweet spot on the driver is the size of a peach now. When I was playing it was the size of a pea.”

The golf ball rollback plan will see pros begin using the new ball in 2028, with recreational players catching up in 2030. The announcement immediately led to some criticism, with LPGA Tour pro Jenny Shin describing the move as “depressing” and asking: “Why can't men just have different driver heads?".

Meanwhile, even USGA CEO Mike Whan admitted that the plan likely wouldn’t offer a permanent fix to the issue, saying: “In the next 15 or 20 years, we’re probably going to be right back to the same distance we are today.”

Even though the plan doesn’t address what Price sees as the main reason for increased driving distances, though, he admitted it was a move in the right direction. “It’s a step," he said. "A lot of people don’t want to do anything about it.”

