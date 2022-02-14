The R&A Announces Celebratory Events For 150th Open Championship

Taking place from the 10th -17th July, the 150th Open at St Andrews is set to be a fantastic week. To mark the momentous occasion, The R&A has announced that a number of special activities will take place before the first tee shot is struck at the Open Championship.

Not only will the world's elite be battling out over the 'Old Course' links, but a number of the world’s most renowned golfers are also set to star in a very special exhibition of golf, with The R&A’s Celebration of Champions being held at St Andrews during the week of the tournament.

Fans that are attending on Monday, 11th July will be treated to a distinguished field made up of Open Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female Amateur Champions and Golfers with Disability Champions, as they compete in a four-hole challenge over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

St Andrews will host The Open for the 30th time on July 10-17, 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a field of 48 golfers, the Celebration of Champions will also be broadcast live from the 'Home of Golf' to millions of fans around the world. It will be available on both TV and online, via TheOpen.com and the Championship’s social media channels. Viewers will be able to get a glimpse of what will be in store for the world's best before the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

“We are bringing together golf’s greatest names with current and future stars of the sport for a unique and very fitting exhibition over the Old Course," said Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of The R&A.

"They represent the past, present and future of this wonderful sport and reflect our purpose to ensure that golf is inclusive and accessible to everyone. We are very much looking forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to St Andrews for The 150th Open. The R&A Celebration of Champions will be a real highlight in what already promises to be a very special week and a momentous occasion for sport.”

Morikawa secured the Claret Jug at Royal St George's in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the 48 players taking part is current Champion Golfer of the Year, Collin Morikawa, who said he is "honoured" to play in the event. As well as Morikawa, five-time Open champion, Tom Watson, will also be making the trip over the pond to play.

Recently announced as an Honorary Starter at the Masters, Watson stated: “The Open has provided me with so many cherished moments throughout my life and so I feel privileged to be joining a great number of champions at St Andrews later this year to celebrate this historic occasion for golf.”

Watson claimed the Claret Jug in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In late March, The R&A have also announced a Celebration of Light, with a light and sound projection show being beamed onto the Clubhouse building of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

There will also be opportunities for those who were not successful in obtaining tickets to The Open. An Official Ticket Resale Platform will be launched next month. Essentially, those who were successful in the first Ticket Ballot, but can no longer attend, will be able to list tickets on this platform at face value prices.