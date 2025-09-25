'The Most Unfair Decision I've Ever Heard Of In Golf History' - Is This The Biggest Snub In Ryder Cup History?

There have been plenty of controversial moments in the Ryder Cup, both on and off the golf course.

In the European camp, few incidents have caused as much of a fall out and internal squabbling as the one that preceded the 1997 contest at Valderrama.

Prior to the BMW International Open in Germany, Miguel Angel Martin was sitting in 10th place in qualifying.

With 10 players qualifying automatically, the Spaniard was well placed to secure a spot on the side.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Padraig Harrington could still deny Martin his dream of playing the Ryder Cup in front of his home fans, but they both came up short in Germany.

Martin was in - or so he thought.

Following the event there should have been an announcement revealing captain Seve Ballesteros' two picks. It was cancelled.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin had missed the cut at The Open in July, and he'd spent six weeks on the sidelines since, nursing a wrist ligament injury.

Bad news was on the way. On Tuesday, he received an ultimatum via fax: play 18 holes at Valderrama the following day to prove he was fit.

The Ryder Cup was still three weeks away. Martin refused - and he was replaced with Olazabal.

THE STATEMENT

Martin wins the 1997 Heineken Classic in Perth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin was informed by a journalist that he was not on the team - and he promptly threatened legal action.

The official statement, read: "Following close consultation between the Ryder Cup Committee and Severiano Ballesteros, it is announced that Miguel Angel Martin has been informed that he will be replaced in the European team by the 11th qualified player, which is Jose Maria Olazabal.

"Miguel Angel, who has because of injury not played competitive golf since July 18, had been requested to demonstrate that there was a reasonable likelihood that he would be fit and competitive for the Ryder Cup matches.

"Miguel Angel informed the Ryder Cup Committee that he did not think it was necessary or convenient in his recuperation programme to play 18 holes of golf at Valderrama on Wednesday, which would have provided this opportunity.

"The proposal was intended to give him every opportunity of countering this presumption.

"As Miguel Angel has not availed himself of this opportunity the Ryder Cup Committee and the captain have with regret informed Miguel Angel that he will be replaced.

"The Ryder Cup Committee and the captain understand that Miguel Angel will be extremely disappointed, but hope that he will in time understand and accept the correctness of the decision."

Martin was more than just disappointed - he was fuming.

WAR OF WORDS

Ballesteros distanced himself from the statement (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’m going straightaway to my lawyers in the morning. It's crazy - a very, very silly decision. I am going to fight as hard as I can," he said.

"I want to try first to get back on the team but if that if not possible, we will have to see.

"The Ryder Cup is in Spain for the first time, and I'm not just going to say that this decision is OK. They could have waited until days before."

This wasn't going to be the end of it. Martin then singled out Ballesteros as the main person responsible for his exclusion from the team.

"Seve I don't think, wants me in the team. I am positive of that," said Martin.

"But I think I could be on the team still and I want to try. It's a silly decision - that's all I can say.

"They asked me to go to Valderrama but if my doctor says I can't go, then I am not going.

"I don't know what the Americans are going to make of this. The other players are with me, the only people who are against me are the Committee and Seve."

And so it went on, with Ballesteros then distancing himself from the statement.

"No, no, no, I was not there," he said. "I don’t even have the official statement. It was up to the Committee.

"I asked the Committee to give him some time. I don’t make the rules here. I only have so much power - please don’t implicate me in this.

"I think there was a mistake in the statement. They asked me what I want and I said I want you to make the right decision.

"I don’t feel guilty - my mind is very clear and I am very peaceful here.

"I am in a difficult position - the Ryder Cup is in Spain, I am Spanish, Miguel is Spanish and he is a good friend."

Martin (back right) took part in the official photographs before flying home to Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Ignacio Garrido was about to make his Ryder Cup debut. However, rather than keep quiet, he stuck up for his friend - which then sparked a bizarre back and forth between player and captain

"If he takes this to law he could stop the Ryder Cup being played," said Garrido.

"You do not need to play golf to know if this decision is right. It’s the most unfair decision I’ve ever heard of in golf history.

"If it had been Seve himself, or Monty [Colin Montgomerie], it would never have happened.

"I cannot like Seve’s attitude on this and, if he comes and asks me my opinion, I will say 'you are crazy'.

"They are not giving Miguel a chance and anyone in his position would react the same.

"Martin is a good friend of mine but that makes no difference. I would say the same if I didn’t like him."

Jose Maria Olazabal stepped in to replace Miguel Angel Martin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballesteros' reply sounded a little condescending, even if that was not his intention.

"Ignacio is Miguel’s best friend, I think you have to have an opinion from a neutral side. He is a little bit too young to make such a statement," he responded.

Perhaps the most bizarre part of this extraordinary saga was that Martin took part in the official photographs, in full team colors, in the week of the matches, only to fly back to Madrid after five hours.

Martin would also attend a news conference with the head of the European Tour, Ken Schofield, during which the Scot confirmed that 'no compensation was being paid'.

"I am leaving as I don’t feel like being here, I don’t think I can make any contribution. All I could do was get in the pictures and be on television.

"I think my practical advice is not necessary for the 12 best players in Europe.

"I extend my hand to Seve Ballesteros and wish him all the success he deserves. And, of course, we will win the Ryder Cup, I hope."

European team members Ignacio Garrido (left), captain Seve Ballesteros, his assistant Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal celebrate with the Ryder Cup trophy after beating the USA at Valderrama (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, of course, they did, despite a young Tiger Woods making his debut.

As for Olazabal, he played in all five matches and registered two-and-a-half points.

Meanwhile, Garrido halved three matches and lost one, picking up one-and-a-half points for Team Europe.

It was the first Ryder Cup to be contested in continental Europe, and Ballesteros guided his troops to a one-shot victory.