The Memorial Tournament Purse, Prize Money And Field
The PGA Tour returns to Muirfield Village but who is playing and how much money is at stake?
Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay returns to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and is joined by seven of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The American is looking to join Kenny Perry and Tiger Woods as players who have won three or more Memorial titles. Woods is the only player in history to defend the title having won in three consecutive years between 1999–2001.
Collin Morikawa, who lost out in a playoff to Cantlay last year, is in the field and is joined by Players Champion, Cameron Smith.
Jon Rahm returns to Muirfield Village after leading the tournament by six strokes following the conclusion of his rain-delayed third round last year. The Spaniard however, was forced to withdraw after returning a positive Covid-19 result.
According to the PGA Tour, Rahm was informed that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was permitted to remain in the field with the stipulation that he be tested each day and be restricted from using indoor facilities (clubhouse, locker room etc). He subsequently tested positive following his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning but was out on the course competing in the third round when the result came in. The golfing god’s may tip one in the way of the 27-year-old this week.
World No.1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, and recently crowned PGA Champion, Justin Thomas, are not in the field this week. With the US Open just two weeks away, both have opted to take a rest. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III are among the sponsor exemptions along with 2012 FedEx Cup champion, Brandt Snedeker.
Muirfield Village, named after Muirfield, Scotland, where founder Jack Nicklaus won the first of his three Open Championship titles in 1966, remains one of the most iconic venues on the PGA Tour. It ranks among the finest venues in America and holds the distinction of being the only venue to host the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.
The lengthy design boasts penal rough that line the fairways so accuracy off the tee will be at a premium this week. The last two winners, Cantlay and Rahm, ranked third and fourth in the Strokes Gained Off The Tee category.
Similarly, with enlarged and deepened bunkers guarding the greens, distance control is off the essence. This combination has proved to be a perfect recipe for past champions in the likes of Jason Dufner, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, Kenny Perry and K.J Choi. Five of the last eight Memorial Tournaments have been decided in a playoff so remain unsurprised if the event is decided in the fading Ohio light.
The Memorial Tournament is one of five tournaments given ‘invitational’ status by the PGA Tour and as such, has a reduced field of 120 players.
2022 Memorial Tournament Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Matt Jones
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Curtis Luck
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jediah Morgan
- Collin Morikawa
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- James Piot
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Laird Shepherd
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Sahith Theegala
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Where Is The Memorial Tournament Being Played?
The Memorial Tournament is being played at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. It is named after Muirfield, Scotland, where founder Jack Nicklaus won the first of his three Open Championship titles in 1966, and remains one of the most iconic venues on the PGA Tour. It ranks among the finest venues in America and holds the distinction of being the only venue to host the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.
2022 Memorial Tournament Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$2,160,000
|2
|$1,308,000
|3
|$828,000
|4
|$588,000
|5
|$492,000
|6
|$435,000
|7
|$405,000
|8
|$375,000
|9
|$351,000
|10
|$327,000
|11
|$303,000
|12
|$279,000
|13
|$255,000
|14
|$231,000
|15
|$219,000
|16
|$207,000
|17
|$195,000
|18
|$183,000
|19
|$171,000
|20
|$159,000
|21
|$147,000
|22
|$135,000
|23
|$125,400
|24
|$115,800
|25
|$106,200
|26
|$96,600
|27
|$93,000
|28
|$89,400
|29
|$85,800
|30
|$82,200
|31
|$78,600
|32
|$75,000
|33
|$71,400
|34
|$68,400
|35
|$65,400
|36
|$62,400
|37
|$59,400
|38
|$57,000
|39
|$54,600
|40
|$52,200
|41
|$49,800
|42
|$47,400
|43
|$45,000
|44
|$42,600
|45
|$40,200
|46
|$37,800
|47
|$35,400
|48
|$33,480
|49
|$31,800
|50
|$30,840
|51
|$30,120
|52
|$29,400
|53
|$28,920
|54
|$28,440
|55
|$28,200
|56
|$27,960
|57
|$27,720
|58
|$27,480
|59
|$27,240
|60
|$27,000
|61
|$26,760
|62
|$26,520
|63
|$26,280
|64
|$26,040
|65
|$25,800
Who Won The 2021 Memorial Tournament?
Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 Memorial Tournament when he defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff. The victory proved to be the catalyst for the American's season as he went on to claim two further victories and the FedEx Cup title.
Jon Rahm held a commanding lead after 54-holes but was forced to withdraw after returning a positive Covid-19 result.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Memorial Tournament?
The field will be playing for a total purse of $12 million with the winner receiving $2,160,000.
As well as the financial riches, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
