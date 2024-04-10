The Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times 2024

The traditional par 3 contest is set to take place on Wednesday with 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm teeing it up

Jon Rahm taking part in The Masters Par 3 contest during 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

It's almost time for The 2024 Masters to begin. But just before Jon Rahm attempts to defend his title at Augusta National Golf Club's 7,555-yard 18-hole layout, the majority of this year's field will first battle it out at the Par 3 contest.

The Par 3 contest is one of the most famous Augusta traditions, with many of the competitors and past champions walking the much shorter course alongside friends and family while attempting to relieve some stress before the four-day tournament begins in earnest on Thursday morning.

Given that no player has ever won the week's curtain raiser and the first Major of the season in the same year, the level of competition is often lower as children and caddies are given the opportunity to take shots on behalf of the players.

One name not included on the Par 3 tee-time sheet, though, is Rory McIlroy - with the Northern Irishman opting to sit this one out as he prepares in other ways to try and complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy will begin his quest alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at 10:42am local time on Thursday after the round one and two teams for the 2024 Masters were released earlier this week. The trio will then tee off at 1:48pm in round two on Friday.

Tiger Woods has also decided to save his energy for the main event as he chases history and a record-breaking 24th consecutive made cut at The Masters.

Below are the Wednesday tee times for all those players taking part in the 2024 Masters Par 3 contest.

The Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times

ET (GMT)

  • 12:00pm (5:00pm) - Trevor Immelman, Adam Scott, Ian Woosnam
  • 12:07pm (5:07pm) - Will Zalatoris, Grayson Murray
  • 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Fred Couples, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
  • 12:21pm (5:21pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Austin Eckroat
  • 12:28pm (5:28pm) - Luke List, Keegan Bradley, Camillo Villegas
  • 12:35pm (5:35pm) - Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Ben Crenshaw
  • 12:49pm (5:49pm) - Gary Player, Erik van Rooyen, Christo Lamprecht
  • 12:56pm (5:56pm) - Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Mike Weir
  • 1:03pm (6:03pm) - Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Mark O'Meara
  • 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim
  • 1:17pm (6:17pm) - Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners
  • 1:24pm (6:24pm) - Jose Maria Olazabal, Matthieu Pavon, Ryan Fox
  • 1:38pm (6:38pm) - Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:45pm (6:45pm) - Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1:52pm (6:52pm) - Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
  • 1:59pm (6:59pm) - Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Neal Shipley
  • 2:06pm (7:06pm) - Stewart Hagestad, Jake Knapp, Eric Cole
  • 2:13pm (7:13pm) - Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
  • 2:27pm (7:27pm) - Nick Faldo, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 2:34pm (7:34pm) - Si Woo Kim, Ben An, Sungjae Im
  • 2:41pm (7:41pm) - Lucas Glover, Brian Harman, Harris English
  • 2:48pm (7:48pm) - Cameron Davis, Jasper Stubbs, Adrian Meronk
  • 2:55pm (7:55pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Collin Morikawa
  • 3:02pm (8:02pm) - Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Akshay Bhatia
  • 3:16pm (8:16pm) - Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
  • 3:23pm (8:23pm) - Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark
  • 3:30pm (8:30pm) - Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Santiago de la Fuente
  • 3:37pm (8:37pm) - Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 3:44pm (8:44pm) - Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Ryo Hisatsune
See more

Unlike the main tournament, players are able to choose their own tee times and playing partners for the par 3 contest. As a result, most take up the opportunity to compete alongside those they are closest with or ask a legend of the game for a hit.

And as seen in the social post above, each player will write their own name on the sign-up sheet in an image more familiar at local clubs all around the world.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸