The Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times 2024

It's almost time for The 2024 Masters to begin. But just before Jon Rahm attempts to defend his title at Augusta National Golf Club's 7,555-yard 18-hole layout, the majority of this year's field will first battle it out at the Par 3 contest.

The Par 3 contest is one of the most famous Augusta traditions, with many of the competitors and past champions walking the much shorter course alongside friends and family while attempting to relieve some stress before the four-day tournament begins in earnest on Thursday morning.

Given that no player has ever won the week's curtain raiser and the first Major of the season in the same year, the level of competition is often lower as children and caddies are given the opportunity to take shots on behalf of the players.

One name not included on the Par 3 tee-time sheet, though, is Rory McIlroy - with the Northern Irishman opting to sit this one out as he prepares in other ways to try and complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy will begin his quest alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at 10:42am local time on Thursday after the round one and two teams for the 2024 Masters were released earlier this week. The trio will then tee off at 1:48pm in round two on Friday.

Tiger Woods has also decided to save his energy for the main event as he chases history and a record-breaking 24th consecutive made cut at The Masters.

Below are the Wednesday tee times for all those players taking part in the 2024 Masters Par 3 contest.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times

ET (GMT)

12:00pm (5:00pm) - Trevor Immelman, Adam Scott, Ian Woosnam

- Trevor Immelman, Adam Scott, Ian Woosnam 12:07pm (5:07pm) - Will Zalatoris, Grayson Murray

- Will Zalatoris, Grayson Murray 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Fred Couples, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

- Fred Couples, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 12:21pm (5:21pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Austin Eckroat

- Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Austin Eckroat 12:28pm (5:28pm) - Luke List, Keegan Bradley, Camillo Villegas

- Luke List, Keegan Bradley, Camillo Villegas 12:35pm (5:35pm) - Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Ben Crenshaw

- Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Ben Crenshaw 12:49pm (5:49pm) - Gary Player, Erik van Rooyen, Christo Lamprecht

- Gary Player, Erik van Rooyen, Christo Lamprecht 12:56pm (5:56pm) - Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Mike Weir

- Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Mike Weir 1:03pm (6:03pm) - Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Mark O'Meara

- Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Mark O'Meara 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim

- Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim 1:17pm (6:17pm) - Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners

- Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners 1:24pm (6:24pm) - Jose Maria Olazabal, Matthieu Pavon, Ryan Fox

- Jose Maria Olazabal, Matthieu Pavon, Ryan Fox 1:38pm (6:38pm) - Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Nick Dunlap

- Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Nick Dunlap 1:45pm (6:45pm) - Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

- Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger 1:52pm (6:52pm) - Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

- Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk 1:59pm (6:59pm) - Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Neal Shipley

- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Neal Shipley 2:06pm (7:06pm) - Stewart Hagestad, Jake Knapp, Eric Cole

- Stewart Hagestad, Jake Knapp, Eric Cole 2:13pm (7:13pm) - Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

- Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose 2:27pm (7:27pm) - Nick Faldo, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

- Nick Faldo, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton 2:34pm (7:34pm) - Si Woo Kim, Ben An, Sungjae Im

- Si Woo Kim, Ben An, Sungjae Im 2:41pm (7:41pm) - Lucas Glover, Brian Harman, Harris English

- Lucas Glover, Brian Harman, Harris English 2:48pm (7:48pm) - Cameron Davis, Jasper Stubbs, Adrian Meronk

- Cameron Davis, Jasper Stubbs, Adrian Meronk 2:55pm (7:55pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Collin Morikawa

- Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Collin Morikawa 3:02pm (8:02pm) - Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Akshay Bhatia

- Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Akshay Bhatia 3:16pm (8:16pm) - Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

- Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm 3:23pm (8:23pm) - Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark

- Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark 3:30pm (8:30pm) - Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Santiago de la Fuente

- Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Santiago de la Fuente 3:37pm (8:37pm) - Thorbjorn Olesen

- Thorbjorn Olesen 3:44pm (8:44pm) - Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Ryo Hisatsune

Claim your spot. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WipbtgW7M1April 10, 2024 See more

Unlike the main tournament, players are able to choose their own tee times and playing partners for the par 3 contest. As a result, most take up the opportunity to compete alongside those they are closest with or ask a legend of the game for a hit.

And as seen in the social post above, each player will write their own name on the sign-up sheet in an image more familiar at local clubs all around the world.