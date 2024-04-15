The Internet's Best Reactions To Tiger Woods Appearing To Shake Hands With A Tree

The perfect camera angle, the perfect meme. Here's the internet's best reactions to Tiger's unusual handshake

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Parker
By Dan Parker
published

Tiger Woods played his 100th round in majors today. Dressed in his new Sun Day Red, he was the last player in the field of those who made the cut, but was clearly happy with his week and said he's ready to play once a month in the year's three remaining majors. Despite his career worst major round yesterday, Tiger did well to finish all three rounds and show us glimpses of what he has left in the tank. 

During his final round today, Tiger took a moment on the 16th green to go over to shake hands with legendary broadcaster Verne Lundquist, who was covering his last Masters in a decorated career spanning over four decades working with CBS. Lundquist's most famous call at Augusta National came during Tiger Woods' infamous chip in on the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters, and Tiger was sure to acknowledge the great broadcaster out on the course today. 

The touching moment was caught from two camera angles, one side on and one behind Lundquist. The side on camera angle blocked out Verne's body and allowed us to see only his arm, appearing to jut out from the trunk of a pine tree. The angle was perfect, a meme was born instantly. It's already been called 'one of the internet's most memeable images' by users on the platform X. 

For an hour or so online, before the leaders for the day had even gone out, the internet was doing its best to find the funniest way to interpret the image. Below, we've found some of our favorite reactions to the photo. 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

So as not to demean what was a very touching moment between a legendary golfer and a legendary broadcaster, here's the better angle from behind Verne where you can see the embrace in full. 

See more
Dan Parker
Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. 


