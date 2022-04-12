Data Reveals McIlroy’s Insane Heart Rate After Iconic Masters Bunker Shot

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

WHOOP are a wearable technology company that help athletes, and those searching for peak physical performance, measure strain, recovery and sleep. They are worn by athletes across the NBA, Major League Baseball, the LPGA and the PGA Tour - including Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman could be seen wearing the WHOOP wristband throughout his final round heroics at Augusta National, which saw him hole a bunker shot on the 72nd hole to equal to lowest final round score in Masters history and his best finish at Augusta National so far. Throughout the day, McIlroy made six-birdies and an eagle after starting the day 10 shots adrift of eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler.

With the 32-year old wearing the WHOOP wristband (pictured below), we're able to tap in to exactly how he was geared up for success.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The night before his final round heroics, McIlroy spent 51 minutes longer in bed than his 30-day baseline. This resulted in 8 hours and 54 minutes compared to 7 hours and 33 minutes. His resting heart rate dropped 2 beats per minute (bpm) below the baseline; measuring 49 bpm vs 51 bpm.

Throughout his sleep, rapid eye movement (REM) increased from 26% to 29%; meaning brain activity was closer to the levels of awakeness. That is why it's most likely to encounter dreams during high-levels of REM - perhaps dreaming of what was to follow on Sunday afternoon.

Individually these statistics give valuable insight into the human body but collectively is where it perhaps adds to most value. WHOOP's analysis shows that the 32-year old's sleep performance was 9% higher than his 30-day baseline with a 73% recovery score. The higher the recovery score, the more strain the body is able to take and with an increased sleep performance, it made for the perfect recipe for success in that final round.

McIlroy continued to wear the WHOOP wristband during the round and when his bunker shot found the bottom of the hole on the 18th green, his heart rate shot up to an astounding 143 bpm. Keep in mind, a 'normal' resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 bpm. Generally, a lower heart rate implies more efficient heart function and a better cardiovascular fitness and it is not uncommon for a well-trained athlete, such as the Northern Irishman, to have a resting heart rate lower than 60 bpm. The short revelation, when the celebrations ensued after that bunker shot, McIlroy was pumped!

McIlroy's Key Whoop Statistics

The night before the final round:

51 minutes more time in bed than his 30-day baseline (8 hours and 54 minutes compared to 7 hours and 33 minutes)

Resting heart rate 2 bpm below baseline (49 bpm vs 51 bpm)

3% more REM sleep than 30-day baseline (29% compared to 26%)

Sleep performance was 9% higher than his 30 day baseline

73% overall recovery score as a result

That magical bunker shot on the 18th green:

Heart rate jumped up to 143 bpm on his iconic final bunker shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy is one of many PGA Tour players using WHOOP wearable technology and their analysis. Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler (pictured above), could be seen wearing the bicep band when he raised his arms in celebration after the realisation of becoming a Major champion set in.

Interested In Whoop?

If WHOOP is something that you might be interested in, see what we thought when we tried it for six months. We also spoke to the entrepreneur responsible for its meteoric rise in popularity, Will Ahmed.

Rory McIlroy has been the focus of a study before, alongside fellow-Major champion, Justin Thomas. We revealed the incredible insight into their performances toward the end of last year.