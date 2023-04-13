The Incredible Stats Since Scheffler's Win As He Brings Up Century Of PGA Tour Starts
It's been a tale of two halves for Scottie Scheffler who has enjoyed a brilliant streak ever since he won his first PGA Tour title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Scottie Scheffler is making his first start at the RBC Heritage this week but a landmark 100th PGA Tour start of what’s been an extraordinary career of two parts.
Overall, Scheffler’s PGA Tour career is already a superb one, with one Masters Green Jacket tucked away and spells as world number one all mixed in with six tournament victories and $33.5m of official prize money in the bank.
All of Scheffler’s wins and the bulk of his prize money has come during a sparkling last 29 events, starting and including his playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the 2022 Phoenix Open.
Starting with that victory at TPC Scottsdale, Scheffler has played 29 PGA Tour events, winning six of them, finishing runner-up in three, with an incredible 17 top 10s overall – missing the cut just three times.
Contrast that to Scheffler’s first 70 starts on the PGA Tour, which still saw him play well at times but yielded two second places and the exact same number of top 10s (17) as he managed in his following 29.
The 26-year-old only official joined the PGA Tour in 2020 and it’s been a remarkable illustration of just what a win can do in terms of confidence for a golfer.
Plenty of players have won a tournament and not gone on such a ride as Scheffler did in 2022, winning four events in six starts including The Masters, becoming the first player since Arnold Palmer to win that many events including at Augusta National to start the season.
Scheffler remains low key about it all as usual, saying that “I did not know that until now” when told this week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Links would be his 100th PGA Tour start.
“Yeah, I'm now in my fourth year,” he added. “100 tournaments went by pretty quick.”
Who knows how different things might have turned out had Cantlay got the better of him in Phoenix, but there's been no looking back since and the two parts of his career since then show that perfectly.
Scottie Scheffler career stats
Before his first PGA Tour win
Played: 70
Majors: 0
Wins: 0
Runner-Up: 2
Top 10s: 17
Missed Cuts: 16
Including & after his first PGA Tour win
Played: 29
Majors: 1
Wins: 6
Runner-Up: 3
Top 10s: 17
Missed Cuts: 3
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Report: McIlroy To Lose $3m For Skipping RBC Heritage
The PGA Tour will reportedly withhold $3m of Rory McIlroy's PIP money as punishment for his missing the RBC Heritage
By Paul Higham • Published
-
How One Golf Shot From A Car Park Started A Revolution
50 years on, Scott Kramer looks back at how the Cobra brand began and highlights the many innovation milestones that have been achieved since
By Scott Kramer • Published