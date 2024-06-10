How Many Players Entered The 2024 US Open?
For just the third time ever the number of players entering the US Open eclipsed 10,000 as golfers flocked to try and achieve their dreams at Pinehurst
The are 156 players lining up at Pinehurst No.2 for the 154th US Open Championship this week - but that's just a fraction of the number who entered.
As for just the third time in tournament history, the number of players who entered the US Open eclipsed the 10,000 mark.
A total of 10,052 players entered the 2024 US Open, which is only slightly down from the 10,127 entrants for the 2014 US Open which was also held at the famous Pinehurst No.2 course.
Those two years come in second and third for the volume of US Open entrants, but still behind the record 10,187 players that entered for the chance of qualifying for last year's event at Los Angeles Country Club.
With it being an "Open" the tournament is just that - it's open for any professional or amateur golfer with a Handicap Index of 0.4 or better to enter.
Of course, that means the United States Golf Association (USGA) which runs the tournament is inundated with thousands of hopefuls all dreaming of making it into that final field.
Those 10,000-odd have to be whittled down to 156 somehow, but with this year's US Open being the 1000th championship the USGA has organised they're well on top of things.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are two stages of qualifying for those hoping to make it into the US Open field, Local Qualifying and Final Qualifying.
Local Qualifying is an 18-hole shootout that was this year played at 109 different courses where 530 players made it through into the tough Final Qualifying events.
It's much more of a slog in the big ones, with 13 golf courses playing host to Final Qualifying events this year - which are gruelling 36-hole contests played on just one day.
Here is where you can get some huge names who have failed to get in by other methods trying their hand at qualifying for the US Open - this year with Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott the headlines as they both lost out in playoffs.
Both Scott and Garcia did finally find their way into the field though, but from Final Qualifying around 65 spots are usually booked for the final US Open field.
And these aren't just events for players who just want to make the third Major of the season - as Lucas Glover came through Final Qualifying to win the 2008 US Open at Bethpage Black to prove it can be done.
You can even make it through both Local and Final Qualifying and go on to become the US Open champion - although the last time that happened was Orville Moody in 1969.
But it's the hope that carries players into these events, hope that they could write their names in history and even if not lifting the trophy - getting into that final 156-man field is a massive achievement from over 10,000 entrants.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
How Often Do Golfers Win Majors With A Double-Bogey On The Scorecard? I Looked At Every Men's Winner’s Card Since 2000 To Find Out
It’s often said that minimising mistakes and keeping double-bogeys at bay is the key to winning Major Championships. But is that actually the case?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Men's Olympic Golf Qualifying Ends After The US Open: Who's In And Who's Currently Out?
There is just one more event included in the Olympic qualifying period on the men's calendar and several big-name players need a strong week if they are to play in Paris this August...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Adam Scott And Sergio Garcia Get Last-Gasp US Open Spots To Keep Remarkable Major Runs Going
Adam Scott got one of the last six spots at Pinehurst to extend his run to 92 consecutive Majors while Sergio Garcia made his 25th straight US Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rating The 12 LIV Golfers Playing In The US Open
There are 12 LIV Golf players teeing it up at the US Open, and we assess their chances of success at Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Will Struggle To Qualify For The US Open Again…But Should Still Be Able To Play For Years To Come
Tiger Woods has a special exemption into this year's US Open, but with qualification again next year looking tough, could it be his last?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Remembering Payne Stewart's Iconic US Open Victory At Pinehurst - 25 Years On
The epic finish, iconic celebration and tragic aftermath means Payne Stewart's US Open victory at Pinehurst 25 years ago remains one of golf's most legendary stories
By Paul Higham Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are In The 2024 US Open - And How Did They Qualify?
At the conclusion of US Open qualifying in early June, only 12 LIV Golf League players were in the 156-player field at Pinehurst No.2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 US Open
A number of high-profile LIV golfers failed to qualify for Pinehurst No. 2 including money list leader Joaquin Niemann
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Where Is The 2025 US Open?
The 2025 edition will see it take place at a venue that has hosted the Major more than any other
By Mike Hall Published
-
Past US Open Winners At Pinehurst No.2
Take a look at who has won the US Open and US Women's Open at the iconic Pinehurst No.2
By Paul Higham Published