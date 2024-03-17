The Have A Day Bob Does Sports Cap Wyndham Clark's Caddie Is Wearing

Wyndham Clark's caddie John Ellis is one of the top loopers on the PGA Tour and he was seen wearing some unique headwear during the Players Championship final round.

Ellis didn't opt to go with a Titleist cap like his boss but instead went with a 'Have a Day' hat made from Bob Does Sports' Breezy Golf shop. He's worn it a number of times on the PGA Tour including at the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The slogan 'Have a Day' is one of Bob Does Sports' catchphrases, with the group made up of Bobby Fairways, Joey Coldcuts, Fat Perez, Binny the Jet and Ticket now owning one of the biggest YouTube channels in golf with over 700,000 subscribers.

Bob Does Sports have collaborated with some of the biggest names in YouTube golf, as well as tour pros. They also have some special Players x Breezy caps to mark TPC Sawgrass week, with the PGA Tour's flagship event now in its 50th year, as well as special gear for the WM Phoenix Open last month.

Ellis was wearing a green version in the final round at the Players Championship, which was part of the WM Phoenix Open range and is now sold out.

Ellis has shown off a number of 'Have A Day' hats on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Breezy Golf)

Ellis is a fine player himself, having previously been a tour pro with three Canadian Tour victories and a number of starts on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. He also appeared in two US Opens - 2008 and 2011.

He and Clark met at the University of Oregon.