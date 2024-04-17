The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Lilia Vu defends her title, and she's in a strong group alongside Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee in the first two rounds
For the second year, the Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, where Lilia Vu claimed her maiden Major title last year.
That was just the start of what was a fantastic breakout year for the American, who went onto win the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as she climbed to the top of the world rankings.
Vu hasn't quite been at her best so far this year, but there'd be no better way to get back on track than with a third Major title. She's in a strong group for the first two rounds of her attempt to achieve it, alongside Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth straight victory, and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee.
The trio begin at 1.10pm CT (7.10pm BST) on Thursday, with a tee time of 8.10am CT (2.10pm BST) on Friday.
Another group filled with world-class players features Major winners Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko, with the stars teeing it up at 8.21am CT (2.21pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 1.21pm CT (7.21pm BST) in the second round.
After Vu won two of last year's five Majors, that left Celine Boutier to win the Amundi Evian Championship, Allisen Corpuz to claim the Women's US Open title and, Ruoning Yin to see off the competition for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title, and they have been grouped together for the opening two rounds.
The three start at 12.59pm CT (6.59pm BST) in the first round, before a second round tee time of 7.59am (1.59pm) in the second round.
Below are the notable groups and full tee times for the Chevron Championship.
The Chevron Championship - Notable Groups
LOCAL TIME (BST)
Round One
- 8.21am (2.21pm): Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko
- 12.59pm (6.59pm): Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin
- 1.10pm (7.10pm): Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu
Round Two
- 7.59am (1.59pm): Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin
- 8.10am (2.10pm): Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu
- 1.21pm (7.21pm): Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Round One
LOCAL TIME (BST)
1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 7.15am (1.15pm): Isi Gabsa, Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman/Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu, Minami Katsu
- 7.26am (1.26pm): Olivia Cowan, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro/Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan
- 7.37am (1.37pm): Marina Alex, Jenny Shin, Maja Stark/Mao Saigo, Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee6
- 7.48am (1.48pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano/Yuka Saso, Xiyu Lin, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 7.59am (1.59pm): Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Bailey Tardy/Ayaka Furue, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant
- 8.10am (2.10pm): Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist/Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, So Yeon Ryu
- 8.21am (2.21pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul/Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko
- 8.32am (2.32pm): Robyn Choi, Hinako Shibuno, Jin Hee Im/Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg
- 8.43am (2.43pm): Chun-Wei Wu, Caroline Masson, Lindsey Weaver-Wright/Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi, Hira Naveed
- 8.54am (2.54pm): Matilda Castren, Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez/Akie Iwai, Yan Liu, Hee Young Park
- 9.05am (3.05pm): Shinsil Bang, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh/Auston Kim, Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan
- 12.15pm (6.15pm): Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen/Sophia Popov, Yu Liu, Linnea Strom
- 12.26pm (6.26pm): Jiyai Shin, Savannah Grewal, In Gee Chun/Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit, Peiyun Chien
- 12.37pm (6.37pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall/Eun-Hee Ji, Lizette Salas, Lucy Li
- 12.48pm (6.48pm): Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen, Amy Yang/Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim, Nasa Hataoka
- 12.59pm (6.59pm): Yani Tseng, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight/Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin
- 1.10pm (7.10pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Hye-Jin Choi, Hannah Green/Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu
- 1.21pm (7.21pm): Hae Ran Ryu, Mone Inami, Albane Valenzuela/Charley Hull, Alison Lee, Angela Stanford
- 1.32pm (7.32pm): Polly Mack, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Stephanie Kyriacou/Lottie Woad, Madelene Sagstrom, Gabriela Ruffels
- 1.43pm (7.43pm): Miyu Yamashita, Perrine Delacour, Sarah Kemp/Narin An, Celine Borge, Azahara Munoz
- 1.54pm (7.54pm): Aditi Ashok, Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson/Trichat Cheenglab, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto
- 2.05pm (8.05pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, So Mi Lee, Ruixin Liu/Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin, Ela Anacona
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Round Two
LOCAL TIME/(BST)
10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 7.15am (1.15pm): Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen/Sophia Popov, Yu Liu, Linnea Strom
- 7.26am (1.26pm): Jiyai Shin, Savannah Grewal, In Gee Chun/Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit, Peiyun Chien
- 7.37am (1.37pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall/Eun-Hee Ji, Lizette Salas, Lucy Li
- 7.48am (1.48pm): Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen, Amy Yang/Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim, Nasa Hataoka
- 7.59am (1.59pm): Yani Tseng, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight/Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin
- 8.10am (2.10pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Hye-Jin Choi, Hannah Green/Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu
- 8.21am (2.21pm): Hae Ran Ryu, Mone Inami, Albane Valenzuela/Charley Hull, Alison Lee, Angela Stanford
- 8.32am (2.32pm): Polly Mack, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Stephanie Kyriacou/Lottie Woad, Madelene Sagstrom, Gabriela Ruffels
- 8.43am (2.43pm): Miyu Yamashita, Perrine Delacour, Sarah Kemp/Narin An, Celine Borge, Azahara Munoz
- 8.54am (2.54pm): Aditi Ashok, Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson/Trichat Cheenglab, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto
- 9.05am (3.05pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, So Mi Lee, Ruixin Liu/Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin, Ela Anacona
- 12.15pm (6.15pm): Isi Gabsa, Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman/Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu, Minami Katsu
- 12.26pm (6.26pm): Olivia Cowan, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro/Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan
- 12.37pm (6.37pm): Marina Alex, Jenny Shin, Maja Stark/Mao Saigo, Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee6
- 12.48pm (6.48pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano/Yuka Saso, Xiyu Lin, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 12.59pm (6.59pm): Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Bailey Tardy/Ayaka Furue, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant
- 1.10pm (7.10pm): Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist/Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, So Yeon Ryu
- 1.21pm (7.21pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul/Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko
- 1.32pm (7.32pm): Robyn Choi, Hinako Shibuno, Jin Hee Im/Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg
- 1.43pm (7.43pm): Chun-Wei Wu, Caroline Masson, Lindsey Weaver-Wright/Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi, Hira Naveed
- 1.54pm (7.54pm): Matilda Castren, Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez/Akie Iwai, Yan Liu, Hee Young Park
- 2.05pm (8.05pm): Shinsil Bang, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh/Auston Kim, Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan
How To Watch The Chevron Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 18 April: 10.00am-2.00pm and 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 19 April: 10.00am-2.00pm and 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 20 April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 21 April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Chevron Championship In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 18 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm and 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 19 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm and 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 20 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 21 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
