'The Best Thing For The Game Of Golf Right Now Would Be For Bryson DeChambeau To Win The Masters' - Multiple Time PGA Tour Winner Gives Masters Verdict

The final round of the Masters is set up for a thrilling conclusion, with a number of Major winners in a position to pick up the Green Jacket and trophy at Augusta National.

One of the players in with a chance going into the final day is Bryson DeChambeau, who begins his final round at the Masters four shots back of Scottie Scheffler. And, according to Golf Channel analyst and eight-time PGA Tour winner, Brad Faxon, DeChambeau winning the Green Jacket would be "the best thing that could happen in the game of golf right now".

Speaking on ‘Live From The Masters’, Faxon stated: “The best thing for the game of golf right now would be for Bryson DeChambeau to win The Masters. He’s a 30-year old, eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, right? And he’s a different human being right now, right? Two or three years ago when they signed up to go to LIV, and the way they have gone into witness protection program, four times a year they get out on probation. So they go and play for enormous sums of money. They play all over the world with almost nobody watching them play.

“Now they get this coming out party and Bryson DeChambeau, the innovator, the guy has played with same length irons with the same lie angle. He has a putter that nobody has ever used before. He bulked up three or four years ago to try and hit it further. He nearly drove the par 5 6th green at Bay Hill and won, and won the US Open at Winged Foot with a strategy never seen before. Now, he has a set of irons that were illegal on Monday and are legal now and he is four shots back with a chance to win.

“Why is this the best thing for golf if he wins? We have this huge divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Tour, and these guys when they come from LIV, this is what they want. They want to play against the best players in the world. What we have lost is our villains. We have lost the guys that make us root against somebody. We have lost rivalries. We have the best player in the world in Scottie Scheffler and he needs help creating something to make him more popular. I have no doubt that Scottie can win, but the best thing for golf would be if Bryson wins.”

DeChambeau celebrates his US Open win in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the big-talking points coming into the Masters has been the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide, with the rivalry between the two Tours dominating headlines over the past 18 months.

The Major championships are one of the few times where players from both circuits come together and, with the television ratings for the Masters up 28% from last year, it shows the effect LIV Golf and the PGA Tour coming together has on the golfing landscape.

After holing his third shot at the final hole for birdie on Saturday, DeChambeau sits four back of Scheffler heading into the final round at Augusta National. If the American were to win the Green Jacket, he would be the 11th LIV Golf winner of the Masters since 2004.