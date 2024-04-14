'The Best Thing For The Game Of Golf Right Now Would Be For Bryson DeChambeau To Win The Masters' - Multiple Time PGA Tour Winner Gives Masters Verdict
Brad Faxon claimed that a win for DeChambeau at the Masters 'would be the best thing for golf' as DeChambeau looks for his first Major scalp since 2020
The final round of the Masters is set up for a thrilling conclusion, with a number of Major winners in a position to pick up the Green Jacket and trophy at Augusta National.
One of the players in with a chance going into the final day is Bryson DeChambeau, who begins his final round at the Masters four shots back of Scottie Scheffler. And, according to Golf Channel analyst and eight-time PGA Tour winner, Brad Faxon, DeChambeau winning the Green Jacket would be "the best thing that could happen in the game of golf right now".
Speaking on ‘Live From The Masters’, Faxon stated: “The best thing for the game of golf right now would be for Bryson DeChambeau to win The Masters. He’s a 30-year old, eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, right? And he’s a different human being right now, right? Two or three years ago when they signed up to go to LIV, and the way they have gone into witness protection program, four times a year they get out on probation. So they go and play for enormous sums of money. They play all over the world with almost nobody watching them play.
“Now they get this coming out party and Bryson DeChambeau, the innovator, the guy has played with same length irons with the same lie angle. He has a putter that nobody has ever used before. He bulked up three or four years ago to try and hit it further. He nearly drove the par 5 6th green at Bay Hill and won, and won the US Open at Winged Foot with a strategy never seen before. Now, he has a set of irons that were illegal on Monday and are legal now and he is four shots back with a chance to win.
“Why is this the best thing for golf if he wins? We have this huge divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Tour, and these guys when they come from LIV, this is what they want. They want to play against the best players in the world. What we have lost is our villains. We have lost the guys that make us root against somebody. We have lost rivalries. We have the best player in the world in Scottie Scheffler and he needs help creating something to make him more popular. I have no doubt that Scottie can win, but the best thing for golf would be if Bryson wins.”
One of the big-talking points coming into the Masters has been the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide, with the rivalry between the two Tours dominating headlines over the past 18 months.
The Major championships are one of the few times where players from both circuits come together and, with the television ratings for the Masters up 28% from last year, it shows the effect LIV Golf and the PGA Tour coming together has on the golfing landscape.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After holing his third shot at the final hole for birdie on Saturday, DeChambeau sits four back of Scheffler heading into the final round at Augusta National. If the American were to win the Green Jacket, he would be the 11th LIV Golf winner of the Masters since 2004.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
When Will Tiger Woods Next Play?
The 15-time Major winner is hoping to build on his four rounds at The Masters with a busier schedule, but when will we next see him in action?
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return
Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return
Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Would A 15-Handicapper Shoot Around Augusta? Rory McIlroy Gave This Brutal Response...
McIlroy's search for an elusive Grand Slam with a Masters victory continues but he gave short shrift to any idea amateurs could handle Augusta
By James Nursey Published
-
Enjoying Watching Neal Shipley At The Masters? He’ll Be Back On Our Screens In Just Two Months' Time
The amateur has made a name for himself at Augusta National, and we’ll be able to see more of him at the Pinehurst No.2 Major in June
By Mike Hall Published
-
A Reporter Covering The Masters This Week Is Playing Her First EVER Round Of Golf At Augusta National Tomorrow
South Carolina sports reporter Julia Westerman will experience her first round of golf at the iconic course thanks to the annual media lottery
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Hit Three Drives On 5th Hole In Masters Final Round
Woods hit three drives on the 5th hole in round 4, ultimately succumbing to a triple bogey seven
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Three Players Who Have Won Augusta National's Exclusive Crystal Vases This Week
Augusta National recognises players who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score with limited edition crystal
By James Nursey Published
-
The Banned Masters Item Which Could Have Really Helped Bryson DeChambeau's Chances This Weekend
Augusta National's strict policy regarding prohibited objects at its tournament contains one item which the leading LIV golfer could have really benefited from using
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Flies Into Augusta To Support Dad Tiger At The Masters
Tiger’s son Charlie has arrived at Augusta National to support his dad in the final round of The Masters
By Mike Hall Published