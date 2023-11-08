The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Nelly Korda defends her title as players compete for a place in the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship
The penultimate LPGA Tour event of the season takes place at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club as players compete for $3.25m, the largest purse outside the five Majors and CME Group Tour Championship.
Places in that concluding tournament are up for grabs, with the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe qualifying.
Celine Boutier currently leads the way in the standings. She is enjoying an outstanding year and claimed her fourth title of it in October’s Maybank Championship. Few would bet against her adding yet another win this week as she looks to head into next week’s tournament in the best possible form.
Another player who has looked unstoppable at times in 2023 is Lilia Vu. She counts two Major wins among her three victories, while she has been in excellent form in recent weeks, too, with a T2 at October’s Buick LPGA Shanghai one of her best performances of the season.
World No.1 Ruoning Yin is another who will be confident of success this week. The KPMG Women’s PGA champion has finished third four times in her last eight starts. Can she finally get over the line for her second win of the season here?
The reigning champion is Nelly Korda, who defended her title to beat Lexi Thompson by one shot last year. That was her most recent LPGA Tour win, although she did claim victory at the LET’s Aramco Team Series London in July. After carding a T6 in her most recent start, the Maybank Championship, she will be confident of performing well here to take plenty of momentum into next week’s event.
Others in the world’s top 10 who are in this week's field include Jin Young Ko, who has two LPGA Tour wins in 2023 and Minjee Lee, who won the BMW Ladies Championship in her most recent start.
Charley Hull, Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko complete the list of names in that exclusive group. Despite her high world ranking, Ko is 101st in the Race to CME Globe standings, and faces a battle to ensure she qualifies for the tournament she won just a year ago.
Hull has yet to win in 2023, but she has come close on several occasions, most notably in Majors the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.
Meanwhile, Thitikul has also been desperately close to victory without yet lifting a trophy this year, most recently with runner-up at the Maybank Championship. As for Ko, she has been in a slump for much of the year, but has finally shown encouraging signs of emerging from it with third and T11 in her two most recent appearances.
Outside the top 10, there are many other big names participating, including US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, and Thompson, who is currently 88th in the Race to CME Globe standings.
Others hoping to secure a place in the top 60 include Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit and Lauren Coughlin, while further down, there's also a battle to finish in the top 100 of the standings and maintain a full LPGA Tour card. Mina Harigae, Maddie Szeryk and Azahara Munoz currently occupy the final three places in the standings.
While players strive to secure either places in the CME Group Tour Championship or a full LPGA Tour card, you can secure some brilliant Black Friday golf deals, which have already begun rolling in.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican.
The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$487,500
|2nd
|$306,559
|3rd
|$222,385
|4th
|$172,033
|5th
|$138,467
|6th
|$113,291
|7th
|$94,829
|8th
|$83,081
|9th
|$74,689
|10th
|$67,975
|11th
|$62,939
|12th
|$58,741
|13th
|$55,049
|14th
|$51,694
|15th
|$48,672
|16th
|$45,987
|17th
|$43,639
|18th
|$41,624
|19th
|$39,945
|20th
|$38,603
|21st
|$37,262
|22nd
|$35,917
|23rd
|$34,576
|24th
|$33,232
|25th
|$32,058
|26th
|$30,884
|27th
|$29,707
|28th
|$28,531
|29th
|$27,358
|30th
|$26,351
|31st
|$25,343
|32nd
|$24,336
|33rd
|$23,329
|34th
|$22,321
|35th
|$21,483
|36th
|$20,644
|37th
|$19,806
|38th
|$18,965
|39th
|$18,126
|40th
|$17,455
|41st
|$16,785
|42nd
|$16,114
|43rd
|$15,440
|44th
|$14,770
|45th
|$14,267
|46th
|$13,761
|47th
|$13,258
|48th
|$12,755
|49th
|$12,252
|50th
|$11,748
|51st
|$11,414
|52nd
|$11,078
|53rd
|$10,740
|54th
|$10,407
|55th
|$10,069
|56th
|$9,733
|57th
|$9,399
|58th
|$9,063
|59th
|$8,729
|60th
|$8,392
|61st
|$8,225
|62nd
|$8,054
|63rd
|$7,889
|64th
|$7,722
|65th
|$7,551
The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Paula Creamer
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Caroline Hedwall
- Brooke Henderson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Rachel Kuehn (a)
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Louise Rydqvist
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang
Where Is The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?
The tournament is being held at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. The course is reminiscent of Augusta National, with bright white bunkers and pine straw at the base of its trees just two of its similarities. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley is also a member, while members sport blue jackets, rather than the famous green of the Georgia course.
What Is The Payout For The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?
A purse of $3.25m is available at the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican. That's the highest prize fund outside the five Majors and CME Group Tour Championship. The winner will receive $487,500 while the runner-up will bank $306,559.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
