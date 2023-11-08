The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The penultimate LPGA Tour event of the season takes place at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club as players compete for $3.25m, the largest purse outside the five Majors and CME Group Tour Championship.

Places in that concluding tournament are up for grabs, with the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe qualifying.

Celine Boutier currently leads the way in the standings. She is enjoying an outstanding year and claimed her fourth title of it in October’s Maybank Championship. Few would bet against her adding yet another win this week as she looks to head into next week’s tournament in the best possible form.

Another player who has looked unstoppable at times in 2023 is Lilia Vu. She counts two Major wins among her three victories, while she has been in excellent form in recent weeks, too, with a T2 at October’s Buick LPGA Shanghai one of her best performances of the season.

Lilua Vu is looking for her fourth win of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Ruoning Yin is another who will be confident of success this week. The KPMG Women’s PGA champion has finished third four times in her last eight starts. Can she finally get over the line for her second win of the season here?

The reigning champion is Nelly Korda, who defended her title to beat Lexi Thompson by one shot last year. That was her most recent LPGA Tour win, although she did claim victory at the LET’s Aramco Team Series London in July. After carding a T6 in her most recent start, the Maybank Championship, she will be confident of performing well here to take plenty of momentum into next week’s event.

Others in the world’s top 10 who are in this week's field include Jin Young Ko, who has two LPGA Tour wins in 2023 and Minjee Lee, who won the BMW Ladies Championship in her most recent start.

Charley Hull, Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko complete the list of names in that exclusive group. Despite her high world ranking, Ko is 101st in the Race to CME Globe standings, and faces a battle to ensure she qualifies for the tournament she won just a year ago.

Hull has yet to win in 2023, but she has come close on several occasions, most notably in Majors the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Meanwhile, Thitikul has also been desperately close to victory without yet lifting a trophy this year, most recently with runner-up at the Maybank Championship. As for Ko, she has been in a slump for much of the year, but has finally shown encouraging signs of emerging from it with third and T11 in her two most recent appearances.

Atthaya Thitikul is hoping for her first win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outside the top 10, there are many other big names participating, including US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, and Thompson, who is currently 88th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Others hoping to secure a place in the top 60 include Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit and Lauren Coughlin, while further down, there's also a battle to finish in the top 100 of the standings and maintain a full LPGA Tour card. Mina Harigae, Maddie Szeryk and Azahara Munoz currently occupy the final three places in the standings.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican.

The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $487,500 2nd $306,559 3rd $222,385 4th $172,033 5th $138,467 6th $113,291 7th $94,829 8th $83,081 9th $74,689 10th $67,975 11th $62,939 12th $58,741 13th $55,049 14th $51,694 15th $48,672 16th $45,987 17th $43,639 18th $41,624 19th $39,945 20th $38,603 21st $37,262 22nd $35,917 23rd $34,576 24th $33,232 25th $32,058 26th $30,884 27th $29,707 28th $28,531 29th $27,358 30th $26,351 31st $25,343 32nd $24,336 33rd $23,329 34th $22,321 35th $21,483 36th $20,644 37th $19,806 38th $18,965 39th $18,126 40th $17,455 41st $16,785 42nd $16,114 43rd $15,440 44th $14,770 45th $14,267 46th $13,761 47th $13,258 48th $12,755 49th $12,252 50th $11,748 51st $11,414 52nd $11,078 53rd $10,740 54th $10,407 55th $10,069 56th $9,733 57th $9,399 58th $9,063 59th $8,729 60th $8,392 61st $8,225 62nd $8,054 63rd $7,889 64th $7,722 65th $7,551

The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Field

Marina Alex

Narin An

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Paula Creamer

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Nicole Broch Estrup

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Caroline Hedwall

Brooke Henderson

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Rachel Kuehn (a)

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Louise Rydqvist

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

Where Is The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican? The tournament is being held at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. The course is reminiscent of Augusta National, with bright white bunkers and pine straw at the base of its trees just two of its similarities. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley is also a member, while members sport blue jackets, rather than the famous green of the Georgia course.