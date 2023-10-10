Buick LPGA Shanghai Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Danielle Kang looks for her third successive title in the event as it returns to the LGPA Tour for the first time since 2019

Danielle Kang with the trophy after winning the 2019 Buick LPGA Shanghai
Danielle Kang is hoping for her third win in the tournament
The LPGA Tour returns to Shanghai in China for the first time in four years with the tournament at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was cancelled over the last three years, meaning this year is only the third time it will be played. There has only ever been one winner, too – Danielle Kang, who claimed the title by two shots over a group including Lydia Ko five years ago and by one shot in 2019, when she finished ahead of Jessica Korda. 

After that long wait to see if she can claim a third successive title in the tournament, Kang finally gets her chance this week. If she manages it, it will be her first since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Is this the week she finally claims her seventh LPGA Tour title?

Several other players in a strong field could have something to say about that, not least World No.1 Lilia Vu. The American already has three wins in 2023, including two Major victories, and, following a T8 in last week’s Aramco Team Series Hong Kong event, big things will be expected of her.

Right behind Vu in the world rankings is KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin. As well as that Major title, she is also in excellent form and finished third in her most recent outing, the Kroger Queen City Championship. as she goes in search of her third victory on the Tour.

Australian Minjee Lee will be another player with high hopes of success, particularly after she won the tournament where Yin finished third in September. Lee followed that with a T2 at the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour, suggesting she’s in some of the best form of her career.

One highly rated player who hasn’t enjoyed such good form recently is former World No.1 Lydia Ko. Now down to 12th in the rankings, her patchy form continued with a T48 in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the start of the month and she will be keen to arrest the slide.

Other players who will be confident of strong performances include Team Europe Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, and some of the defeated Team USA players, including Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee and Angel Yin.

Players are competing for a $2.1m purse, with the winner claiming $315,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$315,000
2nd$198,083
3rd$143,695
4th$111,160
5th$89,471
6th$73,203
7th$61,274
8th$53,683
9th$48,261
10th$43,922
11th$40,668
12th$37,956
13th$35,570
14th$33,402
15th$31,450
16th$29,715
17th$28,197
18th$26,895
19th$25,811
20th$24,943
21st$24,076
22nd$23,208
23rd$22,341
24th$21,473
25th$20,714
26th$19,956
27th$19,195
28th$18,436
29th$17,677
30th$17,027
31st$16,376
32nd$15,725
33rd$15,074
34th$14,423
35th$13,882
36th$13,339
37th$12,798
38th$12,255
39th$11,712
40th$11,278
41st$10,845
42nd$10,412
43rd$9,977
44th$9,543
45th$9,218
46th$8,893
47th$8,567
48th$8,242
49th$7,916
50th$7,591
51st$7,375
52nd$7,158
53rd$6,940
54th$6,724
55th$6,507
56th$6,289
57th$6,074
58th$5,856
59th$5,640
60th$5,423
61st$5,315
62nd$5,205
63rd$5,097
64th$4,989
65th$4,880

Buick LPGA Shanghai Field 2023

  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Celine Borge
  • Danlin Cai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Karis Davidson
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Maria Fassi
  • Mina Harigae
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Muni He
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Daniela Holmqvist
  • Yuai Ji
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Grace Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Lydia Ko
  • Minjee Lee
  • Andrea Lee
  • Alison Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Lucy Li
  • Shuying Li
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yu Liu
  • Yan Liu
  • Wenbo Liu
  • Yujie Liu
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Zixin Ni
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Yanhong Pan
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Paula Reto
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Yuting Shi
  • Yuli Shi
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Maja Stark
  • Linnea Strom
  • Xiang Sui
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Gabriella Then
  • Lilia Vu
  • Zixuan Wang
  • Miranda Wang
  • Xizihan Wang
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Amy Wu
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Angel Yin
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Rose Zhang
  • Weiwei Zhang

Who Is Playing In The Buick LPGA Shanghai?

A top-quality field participates in the tournament, including defending champion Danielle Kang and the top two in the world rankings, Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin. Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko are other notable names in the field.

What Is The Prize Money For The Buick LPGA Shanghai?

Competitors will compete for a purse of $2.1m in the tournament at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The winner will earn $315,000 while the runner-up will bank $198,083.

