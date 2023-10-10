Buick LPGA Shanghai Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LPGA Tour returns to Shanghai in China for the first time in four years with the tournament at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was cancelled over the last three years, meaning this year is only the third time it will be played. There has only ever been one winner, too – Danielle Kang, who claimed the title by two shots over a group including Lydia Ko five years ago and by one shot in 2019, when she finished ahead of Jessica Korda.

After that long wait to see if she can claim a third successive title in the tournament, Kang finally gets her chance this week. If she manages it, it will be her first since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Is this the week she finally claims her seventh LPGA Tour title?

Several other players in a strong field could have something to say about that, not least World No.1 Lilia Vu. The American already has three wins in 2023, including two Major victories, and, following a T8 in last week’s Aramco Team Series Hong Kong event, big things will be expected of her.

Right behind Vu in the world rankings is KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin. As well as that Major title, she is also in excellent form and finished third in her most recent outing, the Kroger Queen City Championship. as she goes in search of her third victory on the Tour.

Australian Minjee Lee will be another player with high hopes of success, particularly after she won the tournament where Yin finished third in September. Lee followed that with a T2 at the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour, suggesting she’s in some of the best form of her career.

One highly rated player who hasn’t enjoyed such good form recently is former World No.1 Lydia Ko. Now down to 12th in the rankings, her patchy form continued with a T48 in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the start of the month and she will be keen to arrest the slide.

Other players who will be confident of strong performances include Team Europe Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, and some of the defeated Team USA players, including Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee and Angel Yin.

Players are competing for a $2.1m purse, with the winner claiming $315,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $315,000 2nd $198,083 3rd $143,695 4th $111,160 5th $89,471 6th $73,203 7th $61,274 8th $53,683 9th $48,261 10th $43,922 11th $40,668 12th $37,956 13th $35,570 14th $33,402 15th $31,450 16th $29,715 17th $28,197 18th $26,895 19th $25,811 20th $24,943 21st $24,076 22nd $23,208 23rd $22,341 24th $21,473 25th $20,714 26th $19,956 27th $19,195 28th $18,436 29th $17,677 30th $17,027 31st $16,376 32nd $15,725 33rd $15,074 34th $14,423 35th $13,882 36th $13,339 37th $12,798 38th $12,255 39th $11,712 40th $11,278 41st $10,845 42nd $10,412 43rd $9,977 44th $9,543 45th $9,218 46th $8,893 47th $8,567 48th $8,242 49th $7,916 50th $7,591 51st $7,375 52nd $7,158 53rd $6,940 54th $6,724 55th $6,507 56th $6,289 57th $6,074 58th $5,856 59th $5,640 60th $5,423 61st $5,315 62nd $5,205 63rd $5,097 64th $4,989 65th $4,880

Buick LPGA Shanghai Field 2023

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Danlin Cai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Maria Fassi

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yuai Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Lucy Li

Shuying Li

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Wenbo Liu

Yujie Liu

Ruixin Liu

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Zixin Ni

Yuna Nishimura

Anna Nordqvist

Yanhong Pan

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Paula Reto

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuting Shi

Yuli Shi

Hinako Shibuno

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Xiang Sui

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Lilia Vu

Zixuan Wang

Miranda Wang

Xizihan Wang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Wu

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

