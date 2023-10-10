Buick LPGA Shanghai Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Danielle Kang looks for her third successive title in the event as it returns to the LGPA Tour for the first time since 2019
The LPGA Tour returns to Shanghai in China for the first time in four years with the tournament at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was cancelled over the last three years, meaning this year is only the third time it will be played. There has only ever been one winner, too – Danielle Kang, who claimed the title by two shots over a group including Lydia Ko five years ago and by one shot in 2019, when she finished ahead of Jessica Korda.
After that long wait to see if she can claim a third successive title in the tournament, Kang finally gets her chance this week. If she manages it, it will be her first since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Is this the week she finally claims her seventh LPGA Tour title?
Several other players in a strong field could have something to say about that, not least World No.1 Lilia Vu. The American already has three wins in 2023, including two Major victories, and, following a T8 in last week’s Aramco Team Series Hong Kong event, big things will be expected of her.
Right behind Vu in the world rankings is KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin. As well as that Major title, she is also in excellent form and finished third in her most recent outing, the Kroger Queen City Championship. as she goes in search of her third victory on the Tour.
Australian Minjee Lee will be another player with high hopes of success, particularly after she won the tournament where Yin finished third in September. Lee followed that with a T2 at the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour, suggesting she’s in some of the best form of her career.
One highly rated player who hasn’t enjoyed such good form recently is former World No.1 Lydia Ko. Now down to 12th in the rankings, her patchy form continued with a T48 in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the start of the month and she will be keen to arrest the slide.
Other players who will be confident of strong performances include Team Europe Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, and some of the defeated Team USA players, including Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee and Angel Yin.
Players are competing for a $2.1m purse, with the winner claiming $315,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$315,000
|2nd
|$198,083
|3rd
|$143,695
|4th
|$111,160
|5th
|$89,471
|6th
|$73,203
|7th
|$61,274
|8th
|$53,683
|9th
|$48,261
|10th
|$43,922
|11th
|$40,668
|12th
|$37,956
|13th
|$35,570
|14th
|$33,402
|15th
|$31,450
|16th
|$29,715
|17th
|$28,197
|18th
|$26,895
|19th
|$25,811
|20th
|$24,943
|21st
|$24,076
|22nd
|$23,208
|23rd
|$22,341
|24th
|$21,473
|25th
|$20,714
|26th
|$19,956
|27th
|$19,195
|28th
|$18,436
|29th
|$17,677
|30th
|$17,027
|31st
|$16,376
|32nd
|$15,725
|33rd
|$15,074
|34th
|$14,423
|35th
|$13,882
|36th
|$13,339
|37th
|$12,798
|38th
|$12,255
|39th
|$11,712
|40th
|$11,278
|41st
|$10,845
|42nd
|$10,412
|43rd
|$9,977
|44th
|$9,543
|45th
|$9,218
|46th
|$8,893
|47th
|$8,567
|48th
|$8,242
|49th
|$7,916
|50th
|$7,591
|51st
|$7,375
|52nd
|$7,158
|53rd
|$6,940
|54th
|$6,724
|55th
|$6,507
|56th
|$6,289
|57th
|$6,074
|58th
|$5,856
|59th
|$5,640
|60th
|$5,423
|61st
|$5,315
|62nd
|$5,205
|63rd
|$5,097
|64th
|$4,989
|65th
|$4,880
Buick LPGA Shanghai Field 2023
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Danlin Cai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Maria Fassi
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yuai Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Lydia Ko
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Lucy Li
- Shuying Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Wenbo Liu
- Yujie Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Zixin Ni
- Yuna Nishimura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Yanhong Pan
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuting Shi
- Yuli Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Xiang Sui
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Lilia Vu
- Zixuan Wang
- Miranda Wang
- Xizihan Wang
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Wu
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
Who Is Playing In The Buick LPGA Shanghai?
A top-quality field participates in the tournament, including defending champion Danielle Kang and the top two in the world rankings, Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin. Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko are other notable names in the field.
What Is The Prize Money For The Buick LPGA Shanghai?
Competitors will compete for a purse of $2.1m in the tournament at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The winner will earn $315,000 while the runner-up will bank $198,083.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
