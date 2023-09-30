Former Ryder Cup Captain Has 'No Problem' With McIlroy's Heated Outburst
Paul McGinley took to social media to have his say about the moment, with the 56-year-old claiming 'Ryder Cups should stir emotion in players of both sides'
On Saturday evening, tensions boiled over at the Ryder Cup, as Rory McIlroy, Joe LaCava and Shane Lowry were involved in a heated exchange on the 18th green, with the action spilling over as McIlroy left the venue and got in his car to head back to the hotel.
The incident in the car park this time involved McIlroy and Justin Thomas's caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, with McIlroy visibly angry following the moment on the 18th, as Lowry had to break up the commotion and calm his European team mate down.
Obviously, the video of McIlroy kicking off went huge on social media, with former European captain, Paul McGinley, reacting to it on Twitter. In conclusion, the four-time European Tour winner had no "problem" with the confrontation.
Have no problem with Europe’s and Rorys passion at the end and in the car park - great sport & Ryder cups should stir emotion in players of both sides - hearts on fire 🔥 @SkySportsGolfSeptember 30, 2023
Taking to X/Twitter, McGinley wrote: "Have no problem with Europe’s and Rory's passion at the end and in the car park - great sport & Ryder cups should stir emotion in players of both sides - hearts on fire. @SkySportsGolf."
It's no secret that the Ryder Cup is the most intense golf tournament on the planet, with the tension starting after Patrick Cantlay holed a lengthy winning putt on the 18th hole to defeat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.
After the putt, Cantlay's caddie, LaCava, as well as the American players and team members, waved their hats in the air to the hat-less Cantlay's clutch moment, in reference to news earlier from Sky Sports that there is a fracture in the US Ryder Cup camp driven by a desire from certain players to be paid.
LaCava, who had also been waving his hat, was reportedly rather close to McIlroy who was lining up his putt and, after being asked to move, LaCava didn't for some time. As a result, McIlroy was slightly upset.
All of this was backed up by European captain, Luke Donald, who explained afterwards that: "I was there on 18. I saw it unfold when Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Obviously there was some hat waving going on throughout the day from the crowd, not our players. Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."
Within Sky Sports' report, it is believed that Cantlay and close friend, Xander Schauffele, have been sitting in a separate area of the locker room and were the main people who didn't want Netflix to film in the US team room for the upcoming Full Swing season 2.
After the afternoon four balls session, which USA claimed 3-1, the American side were part of a press conference, with Cantlay asked whether players should be paid to play in the Ryder Cup. His response was blunt, with the 31-year-old stating: "It's not about that. It's just about Team USA and representing our country. That's all I've got to say about that."
