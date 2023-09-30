'He Was In His Line Of Vision' - Luke Donald Explains McIlroy Tension With LaCava
The Team Europe captain has addressed a heated moment between McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has addressed a heated moment that saw Rory McIlroy confront Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, saying he was in McIlroy's line of vision.
The incident happened in the Saturday afternoon fourball session, which produced some incredible golf as Team USA kept its hopes of retaining the trophy alive with a 3-1 win.
One of the main instigators of the comeback was Patrick Cantlay, who was also at the centre of controversy following a report that he is refusing to wear a hat to demonstrate his frustration that the team is not being paid for its appearance at Marco Simone. That claim has been refuted by Cantlay, though, who has responded to "hat-gate" by saying the reason for his lack of hat is “it just doesn’t fit”.
Regardless, it was a source of both joviality and drama during the action, with onlooking Team USA players jokingly waving their caps to salute Cantlay after he rattled off three successive birdies to claim victory in his fourball match.
Meanwhile, on the 18th hole, one of his European opponents in the match, McIlroy, confronted LaCava following the bagman’s hat-waving – an argument that continued in the car park after the session.
Amid all that, Team Europe takes a five-point lead into the Sunday singles, needing just four more points to reclaim the trophy. The man trying to lead the players to that triumph is captain Donald, but before he does, he was asked to comment on the spat between McIlroy and LaCava, and he shed more light on what had led to the issue.
He said: “Yeah, obviously I was there on 18. I saw it unfold when Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Obviously there was some hat-waving going on throughout the day from the crowd. Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."
Footage from one angle has since emerged showing LaCava was interfering with McIlroy's preparations to take his putt on the 18th, which appears to back-up Donald's reasoning for McIlroy's displeasure.
Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJSeptember 30, 2023
Donald was then asked if McIlroy’s altercation with LaCava would alter his thoughts on where he would put him in the Sunday singles, but he denied it would have an effect on his thinking.
He continued: “Absolutely not. We'll go out there as 12 strong. I'm excited about my lineup, and you know, I'm not going to strategize upon those things, to be honest. That's not in my thought whatsoever. I'm going to put out the lineup that I think will be able to win back the Cup tomorrow.
“Ryder Cup is always passionate. We've seen that many times over the past - again, I will address all 12 of my guys tomorrow. I'll give them the right messaging, and they will be ready to play."
In the event, McIlroy will be in the fourth match as he takes on Sam Burns in an effort to put both the controversy and the disappointment of losing at the last on Saturday afternoon behind him.
Despite that defeat, McIlroy still played some excellent golf in his match, and, with his help, Donald is confident the Europeans have enough to close out victory.
He said: “Listen, we are in a great position, five points ahead going into the singles at home. I like where we are. I like the feelings in the locker room. Patrick obviously made some great putts and flipped that match at the end but to be honest, we've had a lot of momentum going our way, so we are in a good position.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'Got To Stay Aggressive' - Zach Johnson Tells Jordan Spieth To Change Club... And It Does Not Go Well
Team USA's captain made an error in judgement when advising the three-time Major winner to put his driver back in the bag
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former Ryder Cup Captain Has 'No Problem' With McIlroy's Heated Outburst
Paul McGinley took to social media to have his say about the moment, with the 56-year-old claiming 'Ryder Cups should stir emotion in players of both sides'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Got To Stay Aggressive' - Zach Johnson Tells Jordan Spieth To Change Club... And It Does Not Go Well
Team USA's captain made an error in judgement when advising the three-time Major winner to put his driver back in the bag
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former Ryder Cup Captain Has 'No Problem' With McIlroy's Heated Outburst
Paul McGinley took to social media to have his say about the moment, with the 56-year-old claiming 'Ryder Cups should stir emotion in players of both sides'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Patrick Cantlay Responds To 'Hat-Gate' At Ryder Cup
Patrick Cantlay has responded to a report he's not wearing a hat at the Ryder Cup to demonstrate frustration at the lack of pay for US players
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tensions Boil Over At Ryder Cup As Rory McIlroy In Heated Moment With Patrick Cantlay's Caddie Joe LaCava
European duo McIlroy and Shane Lowry appeared to be unhappy with Joe LaCava's hat-waving on the 18th green on Saturday evening, with words spilling over from the course into the parking lot
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Europe Might Have Just Found Rory McIlroy’s Best Ryder Cup Role - And It’s Not The One You’d Expect
The Northern Irishman has gone a little under the radar at the 2023 Ryder Cup and it suits him perfectly
By Andrew Wright Published
-
What Is The Biggest Comeback Win At The Ryder Cup?
Team USA will need to create history if it’s to win the Ryder Cup with a five-point deficit heading into the Sunday singles at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Has The Best Record In Singles At The Ryder Cup - Europe Or USA?
Over the last ten editions, the Sunday singles action has been a closely contested affair
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘A Walking Highlight Reel’ - Hatton Praises ‘Incredible’ Jon Rahm
The current Masters champion has been in sumptuous form for Team Europe during the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Jonny Leighfield Published