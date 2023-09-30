'He Was In His Line Of Vision' - Luke Donald Explains McIlroy Tension With LaCava

The Team Europe captain has addressed a heated moment between McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie

Luke Donald talks to the media after the Saturday afternoon fourball session of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone
Luke Donald has addressed a heated moment between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has addressed a heated moment that saw Rory McIlroy confront Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, saying he was in McIlroy's line of vision.

The incident happened in the Saturday afternoon fourball session, which produced some incredible golf as Team USA kept its hopes of retaining the trophy alive with a 3-1 win. 

One of the main instigators of the comeback was Patrick Cantlay, who was also at the centre of controversy following a report that he is refusing to wear a hat to demonstrate his frustration that the team is not being paid for its appearance at Marco Simone. That claim has been refuted by Cantlay, though, who has responded to "hat-gate" by saying the reason for his lack of hat is “it just doesn’t fit”.

Regardless, it was a source of both joviality and drama during the action, with onlooking Team USA players jokingly waving their caps to salute Cantlay after he rattled off three successive birdies to claim victory in his fourball match. 

Meanwhile, on the 18th hole, one of his European opponents in the match, McIlroy, confronted LaCava following the bagman’s hat-waving – an argument that continued in the car park after the session.

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava during the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava had a tense moment in the Saturday afternoon fourball match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid all that, Team Europe takes a five-point lead into the Sunday singles, needing just four more points to reclaim the trophy. The man trying to lead the players to that triumph is captain Donald, but before he does, he was asked to comment on the spat between McIlroy and LaCava, and he shed more light on what had led to the issue.

He said: “Yeah, obviously I was there on 18. I saw it unfold when Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Obviously there was some hat-waving going on throughout the day from the crowd. Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."

Footage from one angle has since emerged showing LaCava was interfering with McIlroy's preparations to take his putt on the 18th, which appears to back-up Donald's reasoning for McIlroy's displeasure.

See more

Donald was then asked if McIlroy’s altercation with LaCava would alter his thoughts on where he would put him in the Sunday singles, but he denied it would have an effect on his thinking. 

He continued: “Absolutely not. We'll go out there as 12 strong. I'm excited about my lineup, and you know, I'm not going to strategize upon those things, to be honest. That's not in my thought whatsoever. I'm going to put out the lineup that I think will be able to win back the Cup tomorrow.

“Ryder Cup is always passionate. We've seen that many times over the past - again, I will address all 12 of my guys tomorrow. I'll give them the right messaging, and they will be ready to play."

In the event, McIlroy will be in the fourth match as he takes on Sam Burns in an effort to put both the controversy and the disappointment of losing at the last on Saturday afternoon behind him.

Despite that defeat, McIlroy still played some excellent golf in his match, and, with his help, Donald is confident the Europeans have enough to close out victory.

He said: “Listen, we are in a great position, five points ahead going into the singles at home. I like where we are. I like the feelings in the locker room. Patrick obviously made some great putts and flipped that match at the end but to be honest, we've had a lot of momentum going our way, so we are in a good position.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

