'He Was In His Line Of Vision' - Luke Donald Explains McIlroy Tension With LaCava

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has addressed a heated moment that saw Rory McIlroy confront Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, saying he was in McIlroy's line of vision.

The incident happened in the Saturday afternoon fourball session, which produced some incredible golf as Team USA kept its hopes of retaining the trophy alive with a 3-1 win.

One of the main instigators of the comeback was Patrick Cantlay, who was also at the centre of controversy following a report that he is refusing to wear a hat to demonstrate his frustration that the team is not being paid for its appearance at Marco Simone. That claim has been refuted by Cantlay, though, who has responded to "hat-gate" by saying the reason for his lack of hat is “it just doesn’t fit”.

Regardless, it was a source of both joviality and drama during the action, with onlooking Team USA players jokingly waving their caps to salute Cantlay after he rattled off three successive birdies to claim victory in his fourball match.

Meanwhile, on the 18th hole, one of his European opponents in the match, McIlroy, confronted LaCava following the bagman’s hat-waving – an argument that continued in the car park after the session.

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava had a tense moment in the Saturday afternoon fourball match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid all that, Team Europe takes a five-point lead into the Sunday singles, needing just four more points to reclaim the trophy. The man trying to lead the players to that triumph is captain Donald, but before he does, he was asked to comment on the spat between McIlroy and LaCava, and he shed more light on what had led to the issue.

He said: “Yeah, obviously I was there on 18. I saw it unfold when Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Obviously there was some hat-waving going on throughout the day from the crowd. Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."

Footage from one angle has since emerged showing LaCava was interfering with McIlroy's preparations to take his putt on the 18th, which appears to back-up Donald's reasoning for McIlroy's displeasure.

Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJSeptember 30, 2023 See more

Donald was then asked if McIlroy’s altercation with LaCava would alter his thoughts on where he would put him in the Sunday singles, but he denied it would have an effect on his thinking.

He continued: “Absolutely not. We'll go out there as 12 strong. I'm excited about my lineup, and you know, I'm not going to strategize upon those things, to be honest. That's not in my thought whatsoever. I'm going to put out the lineup that I think will be able to win back the Cup tomorrow.

“Ryder Cup is always passionate. We've seen that many times over the past - again, I will address all 12 of my guys tomorrow. I'll give them the right messaging, and they will be ready to play."

In the event, McIlroy will be in the fourth match as he takes on Sam Burns in an effort to put both the controversy and the disappointment of losing at the last on Saturday afternoon behind him.

Despite that defeat, McIlroy still played some excellent golf in his match, and, with his help, Donald is confident the Europeans have enough to close out victory.

He said: “Listen, we are in a great position, five points ahead going into the singles at home. I like where we are. I like the feelings in the locker room. Patrick obviously made some great putts and flipped that match at the end but to be honest, we've had a lot of momentum going our way, so we are in a good position.”