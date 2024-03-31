Texas Children's Houston Open Final Round Tee Times
The PGA Tour is set for a thrilling Sunday in Houston as five players enter the fourth round at Memorial Park in a share of the lead
The World No.1 in men's professional golf, Scottie Scheffler, heads a five-player pack on nine-under looking to close out what is sure to be a memorable Texas Children's Houston Open victory on the PGA Tour this Sunday.
In the latest potentially fascinating end to a PGA Tour event this season, any number of players could end up lifting the historic title - including David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Alejandro Tosti, and Thomas Detry, all of who begin the final round on the same score as Scheffler.
Just a shot further back, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap, and Taylor Moore remain in with an outstanding chance of succeeding around Memorial Park. A group of four players complete the top-10 on seven-under, including defending champion and 36-hole overnight leader, Tony Finau, who owns the joint-course record thanks to a 62 on Friday.
But, on the hunt for a third consecutive PGA Tour title, Scheffler stands in fantastic stead to do just that after setting a new record for consecutive rounds under par on Thursday.
However, following his 28th round under par (the longest run on the PGA Tour since records began in 1983), Scheffler carded a level-par 70 on Friday thanks to his first double bogey in 218 holes. His streak of consecutive rounds at level par or better remains in tact, though.
Below is every fourth-round tee time at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND FOUR
CDT (GMT)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Starting Hole - Tee Time - Players
- 1 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H Kim
- 10 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J. Spaun
- 1 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee
- 10 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger
- 1 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 10 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody
- 1 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith
- 10 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard
- 1 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 10 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 1 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott
- 1 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall
- 10 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup
- 1 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty
- 10 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook
- 1 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel
- 10 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski
- 1 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge
- 10 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer
- 1 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau
- 10 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
- 1 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman
- 10 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Gonzalez, Patrick Rodgers
- 1 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 10 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley
- 1 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler
- 10 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman
HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE US
ET
Sunday 31 March: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE UK
BST
Sunday 31 March: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Graeme McDowell Optimistic Golf Is 'Through A Lot Of The Pain' Partially Caused By 'Very Healthy Disruptor' LIV
The 2010 US Open winner admits he "hates where the game is right now" but remains confident golf will be "in great shape" once resolutions are found
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Player Confirms He And Scottie Scheffler Almost Had Fight In College After Wrong-Ball Incident
Beau Hossler explained how he and the World No.1 almost came to blows at a college event after Scheffler struck the wrong golf ball in a match
By Matt Cradock Published