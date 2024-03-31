Texas Children's Houston Open Final Round Tee Times

The World No.1 in men's professional golf, Scottie Scheffler, heads a five-player pack on nine-under looking to close out what is sure to be a memorable Texas Children's Houston Open victory on the PGA Tour this Sunday.

In the latest potentially fascinating end to a PGA Tour event this season, any number of players could end up lifting the historic title - including David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Alejandro Tosti, and Thomas Detry, all of who begin the final round on the same score as Scheffler.

Just a shot further back, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap, and Taylor Moore remain in with an outstanding chance of succeeding around Memorial Park. A group of four players complete the top-10 on seven-under, including defending champion and 36-hole overnight leader, Tony Finau, who owns the joint-course record thanks to a 62 on Friday.

But, on the hunt for a third consecutive PGA Tour title, Scheffler stands in fantastic stead to do just that after setting a new record for consecutive rounds under par on Thursday.

However, following his 28th round under par (the longest run on the PGA Tour since records began in 1983), Scheffler carded a level-par 70 on Friday thanks to his first double bogey in 218 holes. His streak of consecutive rounds at level par or better remains in tact, though.

Below is every fourth-round tee time at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND FOUR

CDT (GMT)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starting Hole - Tee Time - Players

1 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H Kim

- Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H Kim 10 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J. Spaun

- Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J. Spaun 1 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee

- Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee 10 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger

- Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger 1 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

- Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson 10 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

- Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody 1 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith

- Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith 10 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard

- Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard 1 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama

- Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama 10 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

- Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler 1 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes

- Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes 10 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott

- Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott 1 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall

- Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall 10 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup

- James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup 1 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty

- Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty 10 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook

- Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook 1 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel

- Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel 10 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski

- Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski 1 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge

- Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge 10 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer

- Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer 1 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau

- Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau 10 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

- Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder 1 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman

- Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman 10 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Gonzalez, Patrick Rodgers

- Tyson Alexander, Emilio Gonzalez, Patrick Rodgers 1 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

- Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap 10 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley

- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley 1 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler

- David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler 10 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman

HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE US

ET

Sunday 31 March: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE UK

BST

Sunday 31 March: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)