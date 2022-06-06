'Tears in My Eyes' Min Woo Lee Reacts To Sister Minjee's US Open Win

The Australian pro got emotional watching his big sister claim her second Major title

Min Woo Lee and his older sister Minjee Lee, the new US Women's Open champion
Jeff Kimber
By
published

Min Woo Lee was a proud brother as he watched sister Minjee win the US Women’s Open by four strokes at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

The Australian pro tweeted that he had “Tears in my eyes” as he watched his big sister win her second Major, along with $1.8million, a record amount in the women’s game. Accompanying the tweet was a picture of Minjee lifting the trophy, plus another of the pair as small children growing up in Perth. 

Little brother Min Woo tweeted before Sunday’s finale that Minjee was looking “calm, cool & collected,” and so it proved. Minjee, who had carded rounds of 67, 66 and 67 to take a three-shot lead into the final round, eased to victory with a level-par 71 to finish the week well clear of the field. Playing partner Mina Harigae could not make an impression on the cushion Lee had built up in the first three rounds, carding one solitary birdie as the American closed out her week with a 72 to claim second place outright. Minjee became just the third Aussie - after Karrie Webb and Jan Stephenson - to win the US Women’s Open.

Men’s world No.61 Min Woo, who last week urged his Twitter followers, “Don’t listen to my tips. Listen to my sisters”, is the current Scottish Open champion, but has shown himself to be as much a golf fan as anyone else in the past, being snapped taking pictures or video of fellow competitor Tiger Woods at the Masters this year.

After a picture was circulated showing Min Woo fan boying with his phone out as Tiger teed off, he responded on Twitter, the 23-year-old confirming, “Yeah I still look up to him. Even though I play against him,” before adding: “Sometimes, I wanna be like him”.  Tiger’s presence obviously inspired Min Woo, as he went on to make the cut in a Major for the first time, going on to finish tied-14th.

Jeff Kimber

Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!

