'Tears in My Eyes' Min Woo Lee Reacts To Sister Minjee's US Open Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Min Woo Lee was a proud brother as he watched sister Minjee win the US Women’s Open by four strokes at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

The Australian pro tweeted that he had “Tears in my eyes” as he watched his big sister win her second Major, along with $1.8million, a record amount in the women’s game. Accompanying the tweet was a picture of Minjee lifting the trophy, plus another of the pair as small children growing up in Perth.

This one hits hard. Tears in my eyes. So so proud. Just a kid from Perth. Two major wins to her name now 🏆 Inspiring #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/HwvQzi2f19June 5, 2022 See more

Little brother Min Woo tweeted before Sunday’s finale that Minjee was looking “calm, cool & collected,” and so it proved. Minjee, who had carded rounds of 67, 66 and 67 to take a three-shot lead into the final round, eased to victory with a level-par 71 to finish the week well clear of the field. Playing partner Mina Harigae could not make an impression on the cushion Lee had built up in the first three rounds, carding one solitary birdie as the American closed out her week with a 72 to claim second place outright. Minjee became just the third Aussie - after Karrie Webb and Jan Stephenson - to win the US Women’s Open.

Men’s world No.61 Min Woo, who last week urged his Twitter followers, “Don’t listen to my tips. Listen to my sisters”, is the current Scottish Open champion, but has shown himself to be as much a golf fan as anyone else in the past, being snapped taking pictures or video of fellow competitor Tiger Woods at the Masters this year.

Yeah, I still look up to him. Even though, I play against him. He brought golf lots of life and good things. Sometimes, I wanna be like him. 🤝 🐅 #BigKitty https://t.co/LOSHASVL0TMay 21, 2022 See more

After a picture was circulated showing Min Woo fan boying with his phone out as Tiger teed off, he responded on Twitter, the 23-year-old confirming, “Yeah I still look up to him. Even though I play against him,” before adding: “Sometimes, I wanna be like him”. Tiger’s presence obviously inspired Min Woo, as he went on to make the cut in a Major for the first time, going on to finish tied-14th.