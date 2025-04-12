Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
Min Woo Lee came in to The Masters off the back of his first PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, but it was a day to forget on Saturday at Augusta National.
Having made the cut, Lee needed to go low to move up the leaderboard. However, a five-over-par 77, which included a penalty at the par 5 13th, meant he sits in a share of 48th going in to Sunday.
Statement from Tournament Headquarters:On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b.April 12, 2025
Playing the 13th, Lee was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round when he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway.
According to officials at Augusta National, Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved, with it being determined that it was his actions near the ball that caused it to move, which is a violation of Rule 9.4b.
Under Rule 9.4 'Ball Lifted or Moved by Player': "This Rule applies only when it is known or virtually certain that a player (including the player’s caddie) lifted their ball at rest or the player's or their caddie's actions caused it to move."
To add further: "If the player lifts or deliberately touches their ball at rest or causes it to move, the player gets one penalty stroke."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
